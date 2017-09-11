Rising tensions prevent USA scholars from studying in Russia

Dr. Nicholas Gossett fears frosty U.S. and Russian relations will impact student studies.

Dr. Nicholas Gossett fears frosty U.S. and Russian relations will impact student studies.





Two former University of South Alabama students are having difficulties getting Russian visas following the recent hurricane and increase in Russian-American tensions, according to USA Assistant Professor of Russian Dr. Nicholas Gossett. Gossett said he fears for the opportunities of his future students.

The introduction of the Magnitsky laws in the early 2000s began what Gossett describes as a “tit for tat” relationship between the U.S. and Russia. Possible interference in the recent election, the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in the Ukraine led the U.S. to impose more sanctions on Russia.

Pres. Trump approved new sanctions on Russia on Aug. 2. These sanctions can possibly include the banning of U.S. exports to Russia, the freezing of U.S.-Russian assets and revoking or denial of Russian visas.

The Russian government relieved 755 people from the U.S. embassy in Russia in response to these sanctions. The U.S. claims that the Russian government specifically targeted diplomatic staff, but the Russian government denies this claim.

Pres. Trump ordered the shutdown of the oldest Russian consulate in the U.S. located in San Francisco, Ca. and offices in New York and Washington. Americans and Russians located west of Texas were required to go to the Russian consulate in San Francisco if going to Russia to study, to do business, get visas and passports for their children and collect Russian retirement.

Charles Barrow and Edie Zollinger, two of Gossett’s previous students, are also feeling the effects of current events.

USA alumnus, Charles Barrow, was offered a full-ride scholarship for a master’s degree at Moscow University in Moscow, Russia. Barrow won this opportunity during USA’s first hosting of Olympiad, a Russian language proficiency competition, earlier this year. Barrow was scheduled to depart for Russian over a week ago.

Barrow would have received his documents from the Houston consulate, but the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey shut the consulate down. The Russian consulate is requiring Barrow to fill out additional paperwork due to increased scrutiny of travel to and from Russia, Dr. Grossett said.

Edie Zollinger, a recent USA alumna with a B.S. in Business Administration, was accepted into a preparatory program to improve her Russian skills. Zollinger says she had difficulties getting the Houston consulate to return her calls prior to Hurricane Harvey and that once the hurricane hit, the consulate temporarily closed. While Zollinger does not feel her experiences have been influenced by Russian-U.S. tensions, she does worry for future students interested in Russian study and feels “it will only get worse”. Zollinger is waiting to hear back from the Houston consulate concerning her documents.

Gossett feels the rise in U.S.-Russian tensions could lead to a decrease in opportunities for future students who are interested in Russian studies to travel to Russia, and will make it difficult for him to continue to conduct business with with Moscow University. Russian and the U.S. students have done a lot of work together in the past, according to Gossett.

Gossett fears his wife’s passport renewal will not come back in time for them to visit family in Russia this winter due to the shutdown of the San Francisco consulate and the closing of the Houston consulate.

“Russians are just like Americans,” Gossett said. “We all just want to have a nice life.”