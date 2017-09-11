USA Board of Trustees Meets

Ada Chaeli van der Zijp-Tan was selected as the recipient of the Board of Trustees Scholarship.

Briana Cunningham Ada Chaeli van der Zijp-Tan was selected as the recipient of the Board of Trustees Scholarship.





News

The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees met to announce the recipient of the Board of Trustees Scholarship and updates on summer infrastructure projects in the Whiddon administration Building boardroom at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

The board chose USA freshman Ada Chaeli van der Zijp-Tan as this year’s Board of Trustees Scholarship winner for her academic success throughout her high school career. She graduated from Bob Jones High School with a 5.16 weighted grade-point average and a 34 composite ACT score. She plans to pursue a biomedical degree and become a physician once graduating from USA, according to Director of Communications Bob Lowry.

The Board of Trustees Scholarship Program was created in 2014 to recognize the most academically talented student in each incoming freshman class. Each recipient is awarded a financial scholarship as a supplement to other scholarships. Van der Zijp-Tan received the Board of Trustees scholarship on top of her presidential scholarship, freshman leadership scholarship and the Crampton Harris Trust Scholarship.

“When I received the news that I was chosen to receive this scholarship, I was overjoyed. I feel very honored to be recognized for my hard work as this year’s recipient of the USA Board of Trustees scholarship,” van der Zijp-Tan said.

The board and SGA President Carl Thomas also discussed student shuttles to football games, First-Year Council and providing leadership opportunities to the freshman class.

“It’s not just about the leaders we have now, but the ones we will have tomorrow,” SGA President Carl Thomas said.

The board then discussed construction plans such as the construction of Camelia Hall, new turf for the football practice field, fraternity house renovations and Residence Hall shower replacement.

The Board of Trustees plans to meet again on Thursday, Nov. 30.