USA to hold Constitution Day at Marx Library

News

The University of South Alabama plans to hold a Constitution Day presentation at the Marx Library auditorium from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14. The presentation is scheduled to be hosted by associate professor and pre-law advisor Dr. Ron Nelson, along with a number of his students from USA. The event plans to highlight case reviews for the Supreme Court’s 2017-2018 term beginning on Oct. 2, 2017.

“We will highlight the headline cases such as the immigration ban and business accommodations to gay marriage, but we will also take a look at cases which may seem mundane, so you can see the court deals with all aspects of American life,” Nelson said.

“The court hears a wide variety of oral arguments but only 70 to 80 cases are decided upon during the year out of seven to eight thousand requests.” Nelson said. “They can’t hear them all because there are too many.”

In 2004, Congress passed a law declaring Sept. 17 as “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.” This law requires institutions that receive federal funding in a fiscal year to host an educational program commemorating the day the Constitution was signed and those who have become U.S. citizens.

The Supreme Court does not allow for cameras during their sessions but the general public can listen to audio from the cases. The Supreme Court’s argument calendar is located on www.supremecourt.org and audio for the arguments are available at www.oyez.org. In addition, you can find filings and briefs on the Supreme Court’s blog, www.scotusblog.com.