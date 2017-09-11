Sports Spotlight: Justice Stanford

Justice Stanford is the Jags' last line of defense. Photo courtesy of Brad Puckett, USAJaguars

Justice Stanford is the Jags’ last line of defense. Photo courtesy of Brad Puckett, USAJaguars





USA’s women’s soccer is in great hands with sophomore Justice Stanford inside the net. Last year, the Texas native set new school records for fewest goals allowed with 14. She had over 600 consecutive shutout minutes and tied for second in single-season shutouts, ranking no. 17 in the nation. She is also a former member of the All-Sun Belt Tournament team.

“It has to go through ten players before it comes to me,” Stanford said. “It really is the team who gets the shutout, not just me. I loved the sense of community we have and how well we are able to play together; it’s a team effort.”

Originally offered a spot at Arkansas University, Stanford decided that coming to Mobile was a better fit.

“I chose South because I like the culture here,” said Stanford. “I get to play for great coaches and a great team. Everyone here plays so well together and I liked how the team was bonded.

Her mother introduced her to the sport when she was seven, and goalkeeper wasn’t her first choice of position. Originally a forward, she was drawn to the idea keeping the net safe. Stanford suited up for two travel teams, the Sting and the Dallas Texans, both of which are highly competitive girls teams. She also had the opportunity of playing against Mallory Pugh, a member of the US women’s national team.

“I really enjoyed the experience playing for select teams gave me,” Stanford said. “I got to travel to different states and we had nationals. It was definitely a lot more competitive than high school. I wasn’t in the goal for high school, and for me high school was just for fun.”

Balancing school with a high level of competition was a task she quickly learned.

“It’s definitely different playing in college versus when I was playing on travel league,” Stanford said. “You have to balance school and practice, and in college you are practicing almost every day. It’s kind of the same in select as far as competitiveness goes, but in college there is more asked of you.”

Though the season may be in its infancy, this goalkeeper who had ten shutouts last season knows the importance of always playing with confidence and determination.

“It’s always a bit hard in the beginning of the season because setting that record is hard to keep up because I am a goalkeeper and you are going to get scored on,” said Stanford. “With the team, they help me just as I help them; I plan on staying focused and just playing to the best of my ability.”

To find out more about the USA women’s soccer team and its players, visit USAJaguars.com.