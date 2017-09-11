USA Falls to Oklahoma State

Close Oklahoma State is the first Big 12 team USA has faced. Briana Cunningham

Briana Cunningham Oklahoma State is the first Big 12 team USA has faced.





Filed under Sports

Jag Nation stood strong behind their tenacious football team Sept. 8 despite the 44-7 loss against No. 10 Oklahoma State University at Ladd-Peebles.

Backup quarterback Dallas Davis, who threw 13-23 with one interception, came in on offense after Cole Garvin (1-1) suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter. A 17-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Maaseiah Francis with four minutes in the fourth quarter prevented USA from receiving their first shutout in their program history.

Jamarius Way led all receivers with 66 yards and Xavier Johnson led in rushing picking up 36 yards.

“Dallas didn’t have any reps this week, but he came in and drove us down the field,” said head coach Joey Jones. “He was a bit rusty at times, but he had to jump in there against a ranked team and executed; I think he did fairly well.”

“You never know what can happen in a football game, so at any time you’ve got to be ready,” said Davis. “I just had to get the team together, do the best we could, but we just didn’t execute the best we could.”

Total offensive yards for the Jags were 175, which included 41 yards rushing and 134 yards passing. The Jags pushed it into the red zone twice. On the defensive end, they put up a tough fight, despite giving up 505 yards which included a forced fumble for a loss of yards. The Jags struggled the most when it came to third-down defense.

“We were definitely out-executed,” Jones said. “They completed a lot of third downs throws and moved the ball really well. On offense, they out-executed us there as well. We didn’t get the ball to the right guys, but when you play a team that’s as good as they are, they’re going to make a lot of bad things happen to you.”

There was a brief moment of hope when the Jags were able to return a kickoff to the Cowboys’ 30-yard line, but a penalty brought them back.

“We have to work on not getting penalties,” Jones said. “We got a holding call, and were unable to get any momentum going after that.”

When addressing the red zone offensive issues, Davis mentioned the importance of thinking retrospectively.

“You’ve got to take it from last game,” Davis said. “Last week we were inside the 5-yard line twice then as well and weren’t able to get any points. We have to learn how to execute with the ball better, and when we’re in the red zone we are going to have to score.”

“It really is a test to see what kind of person you are,” linebacker Darrell Songy said. “We are an underrated team and we don’t have the same things they have, so we have to push ourselves that much harder and unfortunately that didn’t happen tonight.”

The Jags are now 0-2 for the season and on Saturday Sept. 16 will be hosting Parents’ Night at Ladd-Peebles stadium against Alabama A&M. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.