Outdoor Adventures gears up for competition

Members of Outdoor Adventures, one of USA’s campus recreation programs, will begin the Outdoor Nation challenge with the rest of the country on Sept. 18.

To win the challenge, participants download the Outdoor Nation app and log any outdoor activities they participate. Participants can log up to 5 activities per day, as long as the activities last up to at least 30 minutes. This can even include things like biking to class, or cloud gazing while waiting for the JagTrans.

“After registration the challenge starts on Sept. 18 and goes through Oct. 15,” Outdoor Adventures Coordinator Mike Brown said. “Any time during the challenge participants can log almost any outdoor activity. By logging activities they earn points for the University and at the same time enter themselves to win some free gear and awesome outdoor recreation opportunities from national sponsors”

According to the Outdoor Nation Website, the school with the most logged outdoor activities on the Outdoor Nation app wins the title of National Outdoor Champion. Other prizes include Outsider of the Year, Regional Winners and Recognition Awards.

“It’s super easy to get involved all you have to do is download the Outdoor Nation App from the app store and then follow the easy steps to sign up.” Outdoor Adventures Supervisor Grace Forster said. “Make sure to sign up for The University of South Alabama even if you are not a student. With that point, you do not have to be a student to participate and you do not have to live in Alabama. Anyone’s friends or family can help us achieve our goal.”

Outdoor Adventures has planned several activities for students to get involved during the competition. On Sept. 22 they will host the Cosmo Climb, blacking out the lights in the rockwall and bringing in a DJ for an after hours climbing competition. On Sept. 26, they will host Yoga on the Nature Trail at the Glenn Sebastian Nature Trail. The Adventure Triathlon is scheduled for Sept. 30 and will include mountain biking, trail running and paddling for about four miles at the Glenn Sebastian Nature Trail and Camp on Campus will happen at the intramural fields and include a variety of camp activities on Oct. 6 and Oct.7.

“I am feeling pretty good about the competition this year but we need more people to sign up,”Forster said.“For those who sign up before Sept. 18 we will have giveaways on our Instagram page if you go follow us online at usaoutdooradventures.com, I think we placed pretty well last year, but this year I think we can do better. Plus this year is only a month long not 6 weeks. People just need to be diligent in logging their activities. If we place in the top 20 in the Southeastern US , Michael Brown will cut off all of his hair and we will host a big cookout at the end of the competition with food, games and prizes to give out!”

The Outdoor Nation challenge was started in 2010 by the Outdoor Foundation, a non-profit organization whose goal is to get young people outside and active. Those wanting to participate in Outdoor Nation can find more information and a list of scheduled activities hosted by Outdoor Adventures on USA’s website under the “Outdoor Adventures” tab or by emailing [email protected].