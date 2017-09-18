Writing center expands Marx Library location

The USA Writing Center on campus is reaching out to students to help them with any writing assignments they have. A team of graduate tutors strives to serve students through one-on-one sessions, e-tutoring and online resources. To target online students, the center offers e-tutoring where students can upload their assignments and communicate with a tutor online.

Franklin Ard, the center director, sat down with The Vanguard to discuss the center’s services and the recent addition of the Marx Library location.

The Writing Center’s main location is in the Academic Services Center and for several years they have maintained a satellite location in the Marx Library. Recently this location expanded to a full center that can house multiple tutors at a time, rather than only one or two.

“We were seeing a lot of walk-in students which we are happy to have, but we didn’t have enough space to accommodate,” Ard said about the new expansion.

The library provides a significant amount of foot traffic and brings in more students seeking help with assignments.

“The library is the face of the writing center on campus,” Ard said. “That is our satellite where students see us a lot and then learn about everything else at the writing center.”

Franklin Ard said, “The writing center is not just for students who struggle at writing, it’s for anyone who wants someone to take a look at their paper before they turn it in. That’s something that I do all the time.”

The USA Writing Center does so much more than correct grammar mistakes. They help students learn and improve their organization, thesis, content, transitions and more.

The Writing Center encourages students to begin seeking help early in their college career. The goal of the center’s staff is to improve writing skills over time as assignments get more difficult over time.

Ard stressed that the tutoring staff is well-trained and largely comprised of passionate grad students. Ard also said that both locations offer flexible hours for students.

Ard hopes that the students who seek assistance will see their skills improve and over time develop a “writing toolkit” to excel both in their classes and in their careers.

“Our ultimate goal is to make them a better writer over time,” Ard said.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Writing Center on the USA website or call their office at (251)-460-6480. Their hours are Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.