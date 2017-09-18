MCOB to celebrate 50th anniversary

Many faculty and staff will be available during the event to answer questions about the MCOB.





The Mitchell College of Business plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding at its annual Get Connected Day, Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, at the MCOB. The event is open to all University of South Alabama students, faculty and staff.

Get Connected Day is a “showcase of all the organizations within the Mitchell College of Business” and is not limited to just the MCOB, according to event coordinator Hussain Ahmed.

Other campus organizations, including the Writing Center and Freshman Advising will celebrate with MCOB, according to Ahmed.

More than twenty MCOB student organizations plan to set up tables and will answer questions concerning their groups, Ahmed said.

Many staff and professors from the MCOB plan to attend the event to answer any questions attendees may have concerning the MCOB, according to Ahmed.

The event is planned to have many activities. Games like volleyball, corn hole, badminton and Frisbee will be available for students, according to Ahmed. Students can form teams with their student organizations or play as individuals.

The Get Connected Day is funded mostly by the Business department, but they receive donations from other departments, according to Ahmed. Professors and staff from the MCOB are also donating food and supplies for the event.

MCOB plans to have a photo booth with props for students and staff to utilize in honor of the MCOB’s 50th anniversary.

MCOB administrative staff plans to cook and offer free food such as hot dogs, chips and sodas.

A free raffle is planned to take place every 15 minutes during the event. Students can win prizes such as gift cards to restaurants, coupons and items from the bookstore.

Free giveaways are scheduled in which students can win sunglasses, cozies, t-shirts and other items.

The Get Connected Day is intended to increase student engagement and networking, according to Ahmed.

Get Connected Day shows all students, especially Freshman and Sophomore, the kinds of organizations within the MCOB and the programs they can take part in, according to Ahmed.

The event gives students the opportunity to make new friends, look into clubs and organizations they may be interested in and develop networking skills, according to Ahmed.

“The more people you know, the more opportunities you will have,” Ahmed said.

Most majors within the University of South Alabama must work with the business department in some way. The event offers students the opportunity to meet people within the department and make connections with other students, according to Ahmed.

The event is scheduled to take place outside the main lobby of the MCOB from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The MCOB is located at the corner of Jaguar Drive and USA South Drive.