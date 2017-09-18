Inside Athletics: Aníta Ágústsdóttir

The USA women’s soccer program has worldwide talent, even as far as Iceland where freshman defensive player Anita Agustsdottir hails from. She is just one of the many players that chose to uproot their European lives and take their love for the game to Mobile, and Agustsdottir is very excited about her college career here.

“I always wanted to play in America because the competition here is very tough,” Agustsdottir said. “I also really like the culture that is here, everyone I have met is so friendly and seems to enjoy soccer too.”

While living in Iceland, she played on many league teams back in her hometown near Reykjavik, including League 1 which is the top-level of play in Icelandic soccer for those under 19. Agustsdottir was named the first team’s most promising player in 2015, and she has two League 1 championships under her belt.

“Back home I played against a lot of national players,” Agustsdottir said. “Here in America you play people that are the same age as you, and that makes the competition better.”

Growing up, soccer was something the whole family enjoyed, especially with her siblings. Agustsdottir remembers fondly the times spent kicking the ball around with her younger sister.

“I played as a kid a lot, and I have a younger sister who is not much younger than me who was always there to play with,” Agustsdottir said. “That was something that was always fun for me.”

So far, Agustsdottir’s journey to America is one that she looked forward to embark on, but despite a bit of culture shock, she has hopes of making the best out of her college career.

“When I came here I really didn’t know what to expect,” Agustsdottir said. “It was a bit hard at first because of the heat. In Iceland, the universities are much different because you don’t live at them. Also I learned that these other schools have good players so I needed to step up to that. My experience has been really great.”

Agustsdottir isn’t alone in her journey from Iceland. Fellow Jaguar Selma Bjorgvinsdottir from Reykjavik has helped with the language barrier.

“Having another player from Iceland has helped a lot,” Agustsdottir said. “If there is something I don’t understand during practice, we can talk to each other in Icelandic to make it easier to know what the coach is saying.”

At the end of the day, Agustsdottir is no different than anyone else on the Jaguar club when it comes to making the best out of their career.

“I want to be able to compete at my best abilities as well as help win trophies which is what the team is good at doing,” Agustsdottir said. “I feel that there is a lot of time for me to reach that goal.”

To find out more about Jaguar athletics, visit www.USAJaguars.com.