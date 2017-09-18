Volunteers lead green initiative

Students and faculty at the University of South Alabama are looking for innovative ways to continue to instill conscious, green habits within our campus community.

Volunteers from the College of Engineering plan to recycle during every football game. USA Student Phiwat Klomkaew and Nani Perez Uribe, Supervisor of Student Services for the College of Engineering, hope their efforts will motivate others to get involved, too.

Klomkaew and Uribe both said they are driven to take care of the environment. Klomkaew’s passion for recycling developed in his sophomore year of college, after a group research project. He realized our country can save more energy if we recycle aluminum because it eliminates the costly, labor-intensive need to manufacture new materials.

In addition to the research, his professor encouraged him to help the College of Engineering recycle at tailgates before football games. This allowed him to see the difference recycling makes in our community for himself.

According to Klomkaew, this is where his idea for inclusive tailgate recycling began and what made him reach out to Uribe, who is also passionate about recycling.

“If we can recycle at one engineering tent we can do it at other tents as well,” Klomkaew said. “It has to start somewhere so I thought, why not? Let’s talk to Nani about this!”

As a student, Uribe was excited when USA built the recycling center and began to place recycling bins around campus five years ago. As the Supervisor of Student Services for the College of Engineering she is now directly involved with student activities. She looks forward to her partnership with students in this endeavor.

“I truly believe the smallest efforts will help in some way,” Uribe said. “If we can instill this type of mentality in our students to get in the habit of recycling it will become natural to them to drop plastic or aluminum in the appropriate bins versus throwing it in a dumpster. Creating awareness is the first step to inspire people to start doing something.”

Klomkaew and Uribe aren’t alone in their ideas. Their efforts have caught the eye of USA’s Sustainability Council president, Marie McElyea. McElyea plans to meet with the Sustainability Committee this week to discuss the tailgate recycling initiative and hopefully rally support from its members.

“It’s a waste to throw away recyclables when we promote our recycling center,” McElyea said. “It’s a matter of continuity within our agenda. We need to keep pushing forward and avoid taking steps backwards.”

As of right now, the tailgate recycling initiative is a volunteer based project within the College of Engineering. A handful of students, including Klomkaew, plan to volunteer during tailgates to assist with set-up and clean up. Uribe plans to drive the Jag Van to transport cans from tailgates to recycling centers.

However, Uribe and Klomkaew encourage all student organizations to get involved. Uribe said a simple way for student organizations to participate is to set out recycling bins next to their trash cans during tailgates, but Klomkaew hopes to see bigger change.

“We can make it a competition or a campus wide campaign,” Klomkaew said. “It’s not a lot of work. It’s doable. A lot of people are conscious about recycling. They want to recycle but they don’t have any means to do it. Having a recycling bin there will make it more convenient for them to do what they want to do already.”

Interested students can contact Nani Perez Uribe at [email protected] for more information.