USA rallies to support DREAMers

The LASA and Alabama's Coalition for Immigrant Justice hosted a rally in support of DREAMers.

The LASA and Alabama's Coalition for Immigrant Justice hosted a rally in support of DREAMers.





In the wake of President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act (DACA) members of University of South Alabama’s Latin American Student Association teamed up with Alabama’s Coalition for Immigrant Justice to host a Solidarity Rally in support of USA students that are DREAMers (DACA recipients) on Sept. 14.

“Although Trump has made the decision to stop DACA, I personally believe that DREAMers are motivated hardworking individuals who will not stop working towards their goals,” USA freshman Lizbeth Jacome said.

Jacome came to the United States when she was only 3-years-old. Although she was never a recipient of DACA, she did have to apply for citizenship when she was 18-years-old and understands what life as an immigrant in America is like.

“Being a non-citizen will cause you to be seen as someone different in the eyes of many people.Non citizens are not aliens or criminals,they are human beings just like others,” Jacome stated.

“One of my childhood best-friends is a DACA recipient,” LASA President

Erick Romero said.”She is studying to be a nurse. It makes me so sad that her dream job which helps other people has the potential to be ripped from under her feet. She was telling me that if she cannot stay, maybe her degree can be used in Mexico.The rhetoric in congress is leaving everything in a state of limbo. At first, I saw a grim fate for DACA and the Dream Act. As more organizations and people come together to support it, I think it has a good chance of being passed. I think and hope it is heading in the right place.”

Romero wants to raise awareness of the plight of DREAMers.

“The major issue is the lack of awareness. Once being told, it seems that others feel for the DREAMers and the other Latin American students. At the end of the day, we all have the same goal of graduating,“ Romero said.

Tony Waldrop, USA’s president also released an official statement on Sept.12 concerning the matter.

“The University of South Alabama prides itself on being a welcoming institution supportive of all its students. We believe in a diverse community whose academic, research and health care initiatives and ambitions requires global outreach and engagement,” Waldrop said.

“The uncertainty surrounding DACA does not change those principles nor the support for our students, faculty and staff. I would encourage those with questions about how the possible termination of DACA affects them to consult an immigration attorney.The uncertainty surrounding DACA does not change those principles nor the support for our students, faculty and staff.”

Waldrop encourages those affected by DACA to seek out an immigration attorney. Campus resources are available to students by calling the Office of Counseling and Testing Services at 251-460-7051, the Office of Student Affairs at 251-460-6172 or the Office of Academic Affairs at 251-460-6261.