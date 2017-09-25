USA issues report on JTC collapse

Friday, The University of South Alabama released the report investigating the reason behind the collapse of the Jaguar Training Center.

The report stated that non-damaging winds applied a force to the in-construction facility and, because of the lack of bracing, the force was not effectively distributed through the structure, causing the north end to break.

“This caused a domino effect whereby as the north end fell, it subsequently caused a collapse of the remaining structure,” the report stated.

“The University will not specifically comment on any of the conclusions in the report, as this is a matter for the insurance companies and their investigators,” Director of Communications and Media Relations Bob Lowry stated in an email.

According to the report, the building collapsed on Saturday, July 22, at around 2:15 p.m. during a thunderstorm. The entire steel structure fell on top of unused construction vehicles and materials.

“The majority of the anchor bolts are sheared, either above or below the base

plate of the rigid frame columns,” the report stated. “The majority of the concrete pile caps are cracked, and some of the caps are fractured with the reinforcing steel exposed. The majority of the anchor bolts are sheared at the base plate of the sidewall and endwall columns. Some of the column flanges are sheared, and at least one anchor bolt is pulled out of the concrete pile cap.”

During the investigation, one of the goals was to understand if the storm was to blame for the collapse. A forensic meteorological investigation was performed by Zachary Tamurian. According to his report, rotating winds of 46 mph were present during the storm, but this is not considered severe or even damaging.

The report also looked for damage to weak, non-structural components near the construction site which might indicate a tornado or other damaging events near the construction site.

“The weather data indicates that a storm occurred on July 22, 2017, moving

toward the north-northeast, which is the opposite direction in which the football

facility fell,” the report stated. “No severe weather reports were documented by the NOAA SPC [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Storm Prediction Center]. No collateral indicators of wind damage, such as displaced equipment or felled trees, were found at this site.”

Though the winds did not appear damaging in the surrounding area, the facility still collapsed.

“The construction of the football facility was incomplete on the reported date of loss,” the report stated. “Approximately one-sixth of the diagonal rod bracing in the sidewalls and roof framing was installed, which is noted in the plans as being a component of the, ‘main wind force resisting system.’ It is the contractor’s responsibility to provide adequate bracing to safely support the building during construction, including wind loading from a non-damaging wind event. The absence of such bracing is considered an installation error.”

According to the report, the steel framing cannot be reused and construction site has been released for clean-up.

“The intent is to move forward and resume construction of the Jaguar Training Center. University leadership is currently evaluating the appropriate next steps, and these decisions will be communicated to the University community as they are finalized,” Lowry stated.

At this time, USA has not released any additional statements regarding future plans for the practice facility.