Mobile seeks to empower women

Ashley Bonner, Rosemary Chambers, Monica Motley, Stephanie Bryan and Lynne Chronister attended the women’s forum. Photo courtesy of the University of South Alabama.





The University of South Alabama along with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians partnered with the Community Foundation of South Alabama and Congressman Bradley Byrne to bring the 3rd annual Women’s Forum to Mobile, Ala. on Sept. 15, 2017.

Lynne Chronister, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at USA, moderated the event. Chronister set the tone when she stressed the value of economic and social empowerment of women.

“Each of us know it’s very important for us, for our children and in my case my grandchildren, to provide a culture and environment that allows us to grow in order to be everything we want to be,” Chronister said. “I think it would be the same advice for men and women. Find what you love to do, set a goal, and go after it.”

The panelists included local female leaders who spoke on a variety of issues such as building self-confidence and balancing a career with other responsibilities in life. Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, expressed the need to nurture our passions and set goals for ourselves.

“Passion drives success,” Bryan said. “If you don’t have goals you can’t measure success.”

The panelists acknowledged success doesn’t come easy for most. Attorney and stay-at-home mom, Ashley Bonner, shared her experience with low self-confidence even in the face of success.

“I felt mediocre in everything I tried to accomplish,” Bonner said. “But I finally started to trust myself. It’s about feeling comfortable in your own skin.”

The panel discussed the gender leadership gap in the United States. According to the Center of American Progress, women make up 50.8 percent of the U.S. population and yet they only account for 14.6 percent of executive officers, 8.1 percent of top earners and 4.6 percent of Fortune 500 CEO’s.

Dr. Monica Motley, President of the Alabama School of Mathematics and Sciences, and Rosemary Chambers, first woman judge on the state or federal bench in Mobile County, emphasized that women deserve a seat at the table and should support one another’s success.

“We need to be at the table,” Motley said. “We have a unique perspective and when we are at the table great things occur.”

“Believe that you belong there just as much as anyone else,” Chambers said. “You will earn the respect and power when you get there.”

Juanita Duggan, keynote speaker and President and CEO of the National Federation of Independent Business, ended the Women’s Forum with a reminder for attendees: we are responsible for setting examples and creating positive change in our communities.

The Women’s Forum sought to empower today’s women and USA Business student Bri Sims felt it achieved its goal. Sims left the event feeling empowered after hearing the messages shared from panelists and Duggan.

“I’m definitely moved by all of these women,” Sims said. “These women are very successful and I expected them to talk more about their skills, but it turned out to be really personal. We talk about our jobs and career paths but we don’t take much time to talk about the things we are going through outside of that. I think it’s amazing they took the time to bring those things to light.”

According to the Community Foundation of South Alabama, plans for the 4th annual Women’s Forum are already underway and they hope to have an even greater turnout next year. Future dates will be announced at https://communityfoundationsa.org/events.