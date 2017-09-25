Homecoming Announcement

Voting opens on Sept. 25 and lasts until Sept. 28. The link to vote will appear in JagMail.





The 2017 Homecoming season has arrived, and with it the Homecoming Court election. This year, almost 30 men and women are running to represent every class of USA.

In the past, the election has been based on a points system coordinated with the Homecoming events. This resulted in great success from the Greek and Independent categories.

“After we received feedback from our survey last year, we found that a great deal of students didn’t like the competition aspect so we decided to focus more on increasing the events and having opportunities for students to participate without it being ‘mandatory’,” Heather Sprinkle said, coordinator of the SGA. “The SGA Homecoming Committee has really worked to have several events throughout the week with some events being during the day and others in the evening.”

These changes are in hopes of broadening the chances for all candidates, including those not associated with an organization.

Freshman Maids:

Jamia Bussie, Psychology

I plan to soon become a child psychologist. I had the opportunity to go to several other schools but I came to South because I fell in love with my school and the great social status here! My school spirit lays out my platform on why people should vote for me. Even being a freshman, I have explored my options of joining a few clubs and attending social events to meet different people.

Hadley DiForti, Elementary Education

I am running for freshman maid as the Kappa Delta representative, and I’m also the Kappa Delta delegate for Junior Panhellenic . If you see me around come up and say “hi,” I love talking to new people. I hope you’ll vote for me and that you’ll enjoy homecoming week.

Allera Padgett, Criminal Justice

I am a member of the Residence Hall Association, serving as a community representative for Azalea Hall. I would be more than honored to represent my class of 2021 as one of your freshman homecoming maids this year!

Shamya Simpson, Biomedical Sciences

I aspire to be a pediatrician or an anesthesiologist. I love being involved as much as possible with the school and meeting new people. I feel that being a freshman maid could potentially open up new opportunities to meet others and get to know more of the class of 2021. I’m thankful that I was nominated by the Alpha Gamma Delta organization.

Rikecia Walker, Communications

I am a total sweetheart and if you were to ask my friends, they would definitely say that is true. I love to enjoy life and let nothing get to me. I will love to travel after I get out of college and just enjoy every bit of it. I represent the South spirit by letting everyone know that here at South is the best way to go and going to every event is a must.

Ashtyn Williams, Nursing

I am my own person: a person of good character and integrity. I’m dedicated, passionate and loyal. I am who I am through every new life experience. I am not afraid of challenges, always considering them a new opportunity for my personal growth and development. My ambition is to one day pursue a career as a physician assistant. I enjoy engaging in campus activities and I take pride in this opportunity to represent my school.

Whitney Williams, Biology

When I began baton twirling, I dreamed of one day becoming a collegiate Feature Twirler and representing my university. There is nothing like showing my Jaguar pride by twirling my batons on the field during halftime. Many people say choosing a university can be difficult, but after touring campus, I quickly fell in love with South and my decision was easy. I have never felt more welcomed and appreciated in my life.



Karissa Witcher, Pre-Nursing

I have always wanted to be super involved and I made a promise to myself to do so during my years here and to make them as memorable as possible. I am also involved with the USA Diamond Girls to help with the baseball team. While running for freshman maid to represent my wonderful class and also representing my sorority, my platform is to bring attention to world hunger!

Fascia Barclay, Sarah Carney, Jasha Evans, Deanna Green, Ellie Lapinksi and Savannah Marshall were unavailable for comment.





Sophomore Maids:

Lacey Bemis, Nursing

I chose to run for Homecoming Maid because I felt I could represent South in a dignified and gracious manner. I am very involved here at South: I am an SGA senator, an active member of Chi Omega, in multiple honor societies, and work as a tour guide for the university. Through all of this, I have fallen in love with my school. I truly believe there is no better thing to be than a Jaguar. My passion and love for South and its students are what drove me to run.

Taylor Cambron-Earles, Nursing

I am a member of Alpha Gamma Delta and serve as our chapter’s Director of Property and Vice President of USA’s chapter of Silver Wings, a community service based organization. I also have the great privilege of being a JagPal and a First Year Experience class mentor. I would like to thank everyone who is participating in this year’s homecoming events and wish luck to everyone running for homecoming court this year.

Madison Ernest, Elementary Education

I am so honored to have the opportunity to be Alpha Omicron Pi’s candidate for Sophomore maid! Being born and raised in Mobile, Alabama I have grown up loving the Jags! I would love the opportunity to represent the university and the sophomore class!

Haley Grant, Meteorology

Last year I fell in love with South. Not only is it a beautiful campus, but the sense of community and support that south offers every student, not matter what, is something I’m grateful for every day. From cheering on the jags at football, basketball, baseball or any other sport to long nights studying together in the library, the students, faculty, and staff here at south are always willing to come together. That is what I try to embody everyday as a student here at South and I hope you vote for me for your Sophomore homecoming maid.

Emma Kolany, Nursing

Though I am being sponsored by my sorority, Phi Mu, I am also involved on campus in many different ways. I serve on the academic committee for Phi Mu, I am a Whiddon Honors Scholar, USA Leadership Scholar, and an active member of Campus Outreach Ministry! Off campus I give back to the Mobile community by volunteering at USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital as well as the City of Mobile Animal Shelter. I am currently studying Nursing with a minor in Spanish, in hopes of participating in international medical mission work.

Deja Thompson, Community Service

Helping others maintain excellence is my ultimate goal. Through my campaign, I’m trying to bring together the entire campus of South by encouraging each student, faculty and visitor to realize their own excellence. My platform stands on my life motto “Be the Voice of H.O.M.E.” #BeTheVoiceOfHome

Gibs Williams, Nursing

The reason I chose to attend USA was the amount of school-wide spirit and togetherness that I observed through the students before me. I am so thankful that I was nominated by Kappa Delta and given the chance to meet so many more individuals in our student community. One of my favorite things is seeing groups of people come together for one event, but here at South we are always all involved as one.

Junior Maids:

Bria Cunningham, Psychology

The South spirit is a beautiful one. I’ve had so many great experiences. The best way I have showcased the South Spirit is by getting involved. I’m currently serving as the Public Relations Co-Chair of AASA, President of the Gerontology Club, a member of AED, as well as a member of ABK Honor Society. South has so many organizations and I’ve had the opportunity to share my voice and make a difference for others. My platform for voting this year is “Believe YOU can, and YOU will.”

Libi Jacobs, Communication

I enjoy running, hiking, and listening to vinyl records. When I think of South’s spirit, I think of the community. For incoming students, I want them to feel like they are able to belong somewhere at South or within the city of Mobile. I have grown to love this family spirit of students, faculty and peers at South. The university has challenged me and helped me grow into a more mature individual and student. For my platform, I am representing Chi Omega Sorority. I am so thankful for the women that accept me for who I am, but also support me in each challenge.

Savannah Marshall, Civil Engineering

I love being a jaguar, and I strive to emulate jaguar pride and spirit in everything I do. I am currently a College of Engineering Ambassador and the Recruitment Chair for the Society of Civil Engineers. I also serve as a member of organizations and groups such as the Society of Women Engineers, Student Organization of Academic Research, Kappa Delta, and the Mobile Opera. I am so thankful to this university for motivating me to make the most of my collegiate experience.

Evan Mazur, Civil Engineering

I love being a Jaguar, and I strive to emulate jaguar pride and spirit in everything I do. I am currently a College of Engineering Ambassador and the Recruitment Chair for the Society of Civil Engineers. I also serve as a member of organizations and groups such as the Society of Women Engineers, Student Organization of Academic Research, Kappa Delta, and the Mobile Opera. I am so thankful to this university for motivating me to make the most of my collegiate experience, and I would be honored to represent the junior class, the university, and people who have helped me make the most of my time here.



Josie Schaefer, Nursing

I am involved in and hold positions as Co-Vice President for Active Minds and Public Relations Chair for Phi Mu Fraternity. I am also a member of the Student Nursing Association, Chemistry Club, and NSCS. I love to volunteer at the various events that come to South or Mobile and often with USACW hospital. You also may have seen me giving tours around campus, or even had me as your SouthGuide at one point! South Alabama has truly become my home away from home and I would be honored to represent the Junior class Jags! #JosiefortheJags

Emily Viglione, Marketing

In my past two years at South, I joined organizations like Campus Outreach, Geology Club, SGA, Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society, Alpha Omicron Pi Women’s Fraternity, and the Mitchell College of Business Ambassadors. Telling someone that I go to USA fills me with so much pride because I am thankful to be a student at such a diverse, welcoming university.

Senior Maids for Queen:

Alexys Bush, Music

I have actively been involved in academic and extracurricular student organizations while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. This past summer, I was fortunate to spend a month teaching and performing music with youth in Tanzania, Africa. My platform, Heart and Soul: Music Matters, focuses on empowering, educating, and encouraging our students in understanding the ways music matters, and ultimately how music creates a diverse and inclusive environment, or community.

Rachel Chamberlain, Biology

I am passionate about this university and excited for the potential to represent our amazing student body! My goal is to inspire action on campus by raising awareness for my platform, the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Since volunteering with AMMSN during my time at South, I’ve seen the important work they do to protect our precious Gulf Coast wildlife. I can’t wait to share my passion with Jag Nation and kickoff homecoming!



Sav Hoyt, Chemistry

I am an active member of the University Honors College, serve on the SGA and am involved in several other on campus organizations.My platform is V-Day, a movement to end sexual assault and violence against women. I have been involved in South’s V-Day campaign since last fall, and recently took over as organizer. I hope my campaign will help me spread awareness for our event, taking place February 28,



Marlee Necaise, Recreation Therapy

I’m a member of the Phi Mu Fraternity, USA’s Honors College, Mortar Board, and several other on campus organizations. My platform is a self created organization called Dissing Disability. It focuses on creating accessibility and equality for students, potential and current, with physical impairments. I’m very passionate about South and my platform and would love the chance to represent USA as the next homecoming queen.

Michelle Nguyen, Speech and Hearing Sciences

After graduating with my bachelors in speech and hearing sciences, I had a passion to service my community as a Speech-Language Pathologist. The choice to pursue my Master’s degree at USA came naturally (so naturally that it was the only school I applied to). Fast forwarding a year, I am doing my clinical placement at a local elementary school and I could not be more in love. It has given me a chance to not only connect with my community, but to give back to them as well.



Myrah Taylor, Speech and Hearing Sciences

She has served as a Peer Mentor in the English Learning Center. Being on The Prowlers Dance Team has given her the opportunity to be an ambassador for South as she cheers on our teams at numerous sporting events. Her leadership and service skills have developed as a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority on the local and regional level. Her personal service platform Women’s Healthcare for the Homeless is sustainable as we share with our community our devotion to those who are less fortunate.

Homecoming King:

Josh Cox, Exercise Science

My ultimate career goal is to become a physical therapist, and specialize in pediatrics, which will allow me to help children with defects and disabilities gain more opportunities in life. I represent the South spirit by getting involved on campus, such as teaching cycle at the Rec, serving as secretary for the Pre-PT club, and supporting the Jags at home football games. My platform is the March of Dimes, an organization which specializes in research for prevention of premature birth defects in newborns.



Steven Doan, Biology

The role of Homecoming King is an opportunity for me to influence change and leave a legacy for the students of this university and the community. My platform is in support of Title IX. I believe every student has the right to walk around campus, learn in a classroom, and enjoy campus activities without being discriminated against based on their gender. As Homecoming King, I want to promote this ideology to a higher degree and make us a welcoming JagNation.

Rohan Ghosh, Biomedical Science

I welcome you to open your eyes to a perspective on life that most experiences can’t even compare. What might that be you may ask? That’s right, this year’s Homecoming King election. In these trying times, one can only turn to the invaluable, and what more fits this than the election of the eon. The importance of this election transcends beyond reality, making leaps and bounds on the philosophy of man. It manifests itself insofar as the human mind can comprehend. “‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take’ – Wayne Gretzky” – Michael Scott. C’est la vie, baby.

Johnathan Sampey, Marketing

I represent South spirit as being a source to incoming students that want to know more about the school. My platform is fulfill your dreams. Going to college was just a dream for me and others I know when growing up. I never thought I would be where I am today. I figured out the steps and what I had to do to get where I am at and I did it. I have enjoyed every semester I have been here and will always love it!

Kenny Ngo was unavailable for a comment.

