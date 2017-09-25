Jaguars fall short in double overtime

Lightning delays and penalties stalled the Jags as they fell 29-23 to the Idaho Vandals Saturday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The Jaguars started strong, opening up conference play against the Idaho Vandals (2-2 1-0 Sun Belt). Senior Safety Jeremy Reaves forced a fumble on the Idaho 28-yard line to open the game. The Jags then capitalized on it with a 9-play, 28-yard drive capped off with a two yard rushing touchdown from running back Xavier Johnson. The Jags and the Vandals finished off the first quarter by trading field goals when Idaho kicker Cade Coffey hit a 36- yard kick, and USA kicker Gavin Patterson split the uprights with a 34-yard kick.

Two and a half minutes into the second quarter, USA quarterback Dallas Davis threw an interception at the South Alabama 36-yard line. With a long return, and a personal foul after the interception Idaho set up shop on the USA 9-yard line. With a short run from running back Aaron scoring on a 6-yard run to tie the game 10-10. The Jags finished the first half with a long 11-play, 73-yard drive highlighted by a 41-yard run by backup quarterback Evan Orth, and finished with a 24-yard field goal from Gavin Patterson giving the Jags a 13-10 lead at the half.

The second half was broken up by four lightning delays, but that didn’t stop the defenses of both teams from digging in and providing a scoreless third quarter or an offensive shootout in the fourth. The scoring began with 9:38 on the clock in the fourth quarter when Idaho kicker Cade Coffey kicked a 34 yard field goal to tie the game.

After a two hour break caused by two lightning delays, the Jags struck back and scored the first touchdown of the second half. Xavier Johnson broke free on a 34-yard run for his second touchdown of the the game putting the Jaguars up 20-13. The Vandals refused to go down quietly and forced a Jaguar punt with 1:40 left on the clock. Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan put together a 9-play, 61-yard drive that was finished when he threw the only touchdown pass of the night, tying the game at 20-20 and sending it to overtime.

The first overtime began with an Idaho possession and ended quickly with the stout Jaguar defense holding the Vandals to a three and out, and a 39-yard field goal from Cade Coffey. The Jags also struggled on their first offensive possession of overtime and only managed 4 yards on five plays. The Jaguars decided to settle with a game-tying 38-yard field goal from Gavin Patterson.

The second overtime opened up with USA on offense and was the beginning of the end. Xavier Johnson started it off with a pair of carries for four yards setting up a third and six for the Jaguars, but a penalty for a substitution infraction and an incomplete pass from Dallas Davis left the Jaguars with a long fourth and eleven. Patterson then missed his second field goal of the year from 43 yards, leaving it up to the defense to decide the game.

Despite playing an excellent game the tired Jaguar defense couldn’t hold up allowing a 4-play, 25-yard drive for a gameending touchdown.

Take Aways:

Offense

The offense posted solid numbers in the running game, with starting running back Xavier Johnson totaling 155 yards on 20 carries plus the Jags only two touchdowns. For the past three weeks, quarterback Dallas Davis posted only average numbers going 11-25 for 106 yards and an interception he was unable to come up with the big plays the Jags were used to last season. The Achilles heel of most football programs is penalties and the Jags are no different with 12 for 109 yards the Jags were unable to capitalize and lost a lot of momentum.

Defense

The defense posted a steady game against a tough Idaho opponent holding the Vandals to only 20 points in the first half. The defense contained the running back tandem of Saunders and Duckworth holding them to only 116 yards on 27 carries. They also bent without breaking in the secondary, which allowed quarterback Matt Linehan to only pass for 273 yards and complete 23 of his 38 attempts. Penalties hurt the Jaguars as much on defense as they did on offense. Having two picksixes called back the defense did still manage to force two fumbles, but the simple self discipline penalties beat them.