Offensive Coordinator leaves the Jaguars

The University of South Alabama released a statement on Monday, Sept. 25 stating that assistant head coach Bryant Vincent would cease working with the USA football team effective immediately.

“Vincent was in his third season serving as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and in his sixth on the USA staff overall,” USAJaguars.com states.

Both coaches commented on the situation, though there was no noted specific occurrence listed for Vincent’s leaving.

“Sunday afternoon, Coach Vincent came to me and expressed concern about our current status and what is best for our program moving forward,” Jones said. “After meeting with him, a decision was made to relieve him of his duties. Bryant is a great friend and has always had the best interests of our student-athletes in mind. I sincerely appreciate all of his hard work. I wish him the very best.”

Vincent echoed Jones’ statement and gave thanks for the opportunities he was given.

“I went to Coach Jones’ office Sunday, we sat down and had as long discussion and we both agreed that it was time for a change for the program.” Vincent said. “The University of South Alabama has been great to me and my family. I appreciate Coach Jones and [Director of Athletics] Dr. [Joel] Erdmann giving me this opportunity. I think there are great things ahead for this football team. These are a great group of kids and this is a good football team. I wish these student-athletes and coaches nothing but the best.”

Though Vincent will no longer be with USA, the Jags still have a busy season ahead of them. The next game will be against rival Troy University for a Sun Belt Conference game on Wednesday, Oct. 11.