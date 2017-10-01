USA hosts “Swim 4 Life”

Filed under News, Showcase

The Aquatics Department at the Student Recreation Center hosted its annual Greg Florian “Swim 4 Life” memorial swimming lessons, on Monday, Sept. 25.

The program is led by the Recreations Center Aquatics Director, Daphne Tyson. The swimming lessons are strictly for non-swimming, current University of South Alabama students, according to Tyson.

There is a $10 registration fee for the lessons to keep students committed to attending. All fees go back to the Aquatics Department fund to help pay student instructors, according to Tyson.

Classes are not larger than ten students per instructor, with 3 student instructors teaching this year, according to Tyson. Each lead student instructor is a certified water safety instructor through the American Red Cross Association, according to Tyson.

There are eight total classes, each lasting approximately 45 minutes. Participants learn how to swim, but also learn life-saving safety precautions during the class, according to Tyson.

“Every class is different depending on the level of the swimmer,” Tyson said.

Students learn breathing techniques, strokes, basic water skills and floating techniques, according to Tyson.

To teach students about water currents, instructors will take them into a part of the outdoor pool that has simulated currents, according to Tyson. The swim lessons are held in the fall to encourage students to attend the spring series of lessons and continue improving their swimming skills, according to Tyson.

Tyson began the “Swim 4 Life” memorial program in the fall of 2014 following the drowning of a former USA student and Student Rec Center employee, Greg Florian and his brother, David Florian. Both brothers drowned at Blackwater River in Santa Rosa County on June 3, 2014. The brothers were walking along the sandbar when they reached some unusually strong currents and were swept out into deep water, according to Tyson. Greg and David did not know how to swim, according to Tyson.

“A huge population of students are non-swimmers,” Tyson said.

Prior to his death, Greg, the youngest of 10 children, had recently become engaged. Greg worked at the front desk of the USA rec center while attending classes, according to Tyson. Greg was commonly known as “Napoleon Dynamite” around campus because of his tendency to dress up as the character during school athletic events, according to Tyson.

While Tyson has never had to depend on her swimming skills to save her own life, she said this is because she understands how to identify dangerous conditions. Part of the memorial program is teaching students how to identify those situations, according to Tyson.

The Aquatics Department holds lessons every fall at the outdoor pool in the Student Recreation Center. Normal classes are held year round at a minimal fee for USA students.