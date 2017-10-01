Greek Convocation focuses on community

Members of the 20 Greek organizations on USA’s campus came to listen to guest speaker Bonny Shade speak on community in Greek life for their 2017 Greek Convocation on Sept. 28.

Bonny Shade is an educational empowerment speaker for ForCollegeForLife, an agency for educational speakers, as well as the assistant director for Sorority and Fraternity Life at UNC Charlotte. Shade advocates for united Greek life and positive outreach on college campuses. She came to talk to USA Greek students about the importance of community within the organizations.

“We have no option but to be united,” said Shade. “Greek life depends on it.”

The current presidents of the individual organizations are challenging the students to come together as a community to work together in bettering the campus, the community and each other. To help in that initiative, Shade gave students four methods to use in building community.

The first step is what she calls “wings n things.” According to Shade, the first step in community is to create relationships, which starts with meeting people from other groups. Shade told students that there is no better way to get to know people than to share a meal with them.

Some examples Shade gave of bonding involved discussions on hot topics in the Greek community. She discussed increased deaths in the Interfraternity Council, the validation of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the question of transgender membership in the National Panhellenic Conference. Shade told students that these are things to be discussed together to unite as a community.

The second step is to create “ties that bind”. Shade said this means to find similarities and use them to come together in service, leadership and friendship.

“If we can’t find commonalities, we can’t find common ground,” said Shade.

The third step is to unleash the kraken of these efforts and make change happen. Shade challenged students to stop disliking community and start doing something to change it. Shade directly encouraged students to call out and upon their leaders and each other if they see something unacceptable or see room for improvement.

The fourth step Shade gave is Don’t stop. Get it, get it. Shade told students not to stop trying and reaching out to each other and others on campus.

“If we’re not willing to share ourselves with others, we’re never going to get there,” said Shade.

Bonny Shade left the Greek Life of USA with the challenge of finding their community. She stressed that community is necessary to thrive on a college campus. The leaders of the Greek organizations committed to step up to the job of unifying their organizations in hopes of growing within the groups as well as outward into USA’s campus.

“We all share a core of brotherhood/sisterhood, scholarship, leadership and community service,” said Shade. “If you don’t care, there’s the door.”

To keep up with the changes being made in your Greek community, follow USA Greek Life on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. To hear more from speaker Bonny Shade, find her on Facebook or at https://www.forcollegeforlife.com/bonny.