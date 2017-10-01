SGA approves budget for fall semester 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The SGA approved their $239,235 budget for fall 2017 in their Sept. 28 meeting. The items in SGA’s budget fall into eleven categories:
• $85,000 allocated to appropriations, which is money that will be used to fund recognized student organizations throughout the semester
• $5,000 allocated to Supplementary Travel Grants, which student organizations can request to fund travel to conferences
• $15,000 allocated to cosponsorships
• $10,000 allocated to senate projects
• $30,000 allocated to SGA members’ salaries
• $35,000 allocated to homecoming
• $5,181 allocated to administrative expenses, such as office supplies
• $7,500 allocated to internal branches, such as FYC, Executive and Legislative branches
• $11,125 allocated to miscellaneous expenses
• $24,500 for the LiveSafe app and campus USA Today subscription
• $10,930 allocated to events such as Girls’ Night Out, Bro Code, Week of Welcome, etc.
To see a complete breakdown of the SGA fall 2017 budget, contact [email protected]
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.