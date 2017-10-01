SGA approves budget for fall semester 2017

Close This table shows the eleven main categories of the SGA’s fall 2017 budget. Jennette Bago

News

The SGA approved their $239,235 budget for fall 2017 in their Sept. 28 meeting. The items in SGA’s budget fall into eleven categories:

• $85,000 allocated to appropriations, which is money that will be used to fund recognized student organizations throughout the semester

• $5,000 allocated to Supplementary Travel Grants, which student organizations can request to fund travel to conferences

• $15,000 allocated to cosponsorships

• $10,000 allocated to senate projects

• $30,000 allocated to SGA members’ salaries

• $35,000 allocated to homecoming

• $5,181 allocated to administrative expenses, such as office supplies

• $7,500 allocated to internal branches, such as FYC, Executive and Legislative branches

• $11,125 allocated to miscellaneous expenses

• $24,500 for the LiveSafe app and campus USA Today subscription

• $10,930 allocated to events such as Girls’ Night Out, Bro Code, Week of Welcome, etc.

To see a complete breakdown of the SGA fall 2017 budget, contact [email protected]