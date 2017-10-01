The student news site of The University of South Alabama

SGA approves budget for fall semester 2017

This table shows the eleven main categories of the SGA’s fall 2017 budget.

Jennette Bago

Jennette Bago

Shannon Lundgren, Editor-in-Chief
October 1, 2017
The SGA approved their $239,235 budget for fall 2017 in their Sept. 28 meeting. The items in SGA’s budget fall into eleven categories:

• $85,000 allocated to appropriations, which is money that will be used to fund recognized student organizations throughout the semester

• $5,000 allocated to Supplementary Travel Grants, which student organizations can request to fund travel to conferences

• $15,000 allocated to cosponsorships

• $10,000 allocated to senate projects

• $30,000 allocated to SGA members’ salaries

• $35,000 allocated to homecoming

• $5,181 allocated to administrative expenses, such as office supplies

• $7,500 allocated to internal branches, such as FYC, Executive and Legislative branches

• $11,125 allocated to miscellaneous expenses

• $24,500 for the LiveSafe app and campus USA Today subscription

• $10,930 allocated to events such as Girls’ Night Out, Bro Code, Week of Welcome, etc.

To see a complete breakdown of the SGA fall 2017 budget, contact [email protected]

