New rule for Supplemental Travel Grants

Filed under News

The SGA approved a new rule to the Supplemental Travel Grant during their weekly meeting on Sept. 28.

An STG is a financial request from a USA student organization or entity to SGA’s Appropriations Committee. The Appropriations Committee allocates funds to student groups whose activities directly benefit the students and request funds after the semester budget has been approved.

Organizations that are actively registered in the student portal OrgSync and attend Student Organization Leadership Day are eligible for $2,000 from appropriations every fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30 the following year.

STGs cover conferences where students are actively participating. For example, competitions and research presentations are generally covered. However, most mandatory conferences such as annual chapter or national meetings are not covered.

SGA Treasurer Kevin Aria announced the new rule allows student organizations to request STGs without needing to fully deplete their appropriation funds first. SGA has budgeted $5,000 towards STGs for the fall semester. STGs have a total cap of $1,000 and can be used for up to $500 per student.

“Essentially, we’re giving organizations more flexibility with how they can use their funds,” Aria said. “Prior to this rule, organizations would often use half of their appropriations funds for a conference that could’ve been covered by STGs.”

Student organizations interested in applying for STGs, co-sponsorships, or appropriations can do so through OrgSync. All questions regarding STGs, co-sponsorships, or appropriations and how to apply for budget and/or payment requests can be sent to [email protected]