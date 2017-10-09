Pi Kappa Phi hosts Ability Week

Life

The Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity of USA hosted their annual Ability Week, Oct. 2 through Oct. 6. The week was centered on their philanthropy, The Ability Experience, as well as bringing the Greek community together for a week of competition. At the end of the week, Pi Kappa Phi raised more than $6,000 for their philanthropy and Alpha Gamma Delta took home the first place trophy.

The Ability Experience focuses on the ability of those who can help. The organization was founded in 1977 as Pi Kappa Phi’s national philanthropy to inspire leadership in its members and contribute to the lives of those with disabilities.

“The Ability Experience’s mission is to create a community, one relationship at a time, where the abilities of all people are recognized and valued,” said Parker Godwin, philanthropy chairman of Pi Kappa Phi. “The Ability Week is a great opportunity to get the word out about our philanthropy.”

“Seeing all the sororities come together for a week of fun competition to raise awareness for people with disabilities was awesome.” PKP member Josh Abshire said. “It was a great experience all around and very rewarding to be a part of!”

In the past, this week has been called the War of Roses, however this year, it is called Ability Week to highlight the philanthropy. As usual, this week consisted of competition between the Panhellenic sororities as they competed in games and challenges every day.

The challenges were bracketed to determine placement and points. The Panhellenic sororities competed in capture the flag, blind night volleyball, mini obstacle games and penny drop. There were also participation point opportunities by attending the Puppies for Pi Kapp, PDQ, and Pledge Auction fundraisers.

“Ability Week is one of my favorite events of the semester,” Junior Maddie Huskey, Alpha Gamma Delta member said. “Being able to raise money for an amazing philanthropy all while participating in a fun, friendly competition is awesome! It is so heartwarming to see a great group of guys working together to raise money for the Mulherin House!”

“The participation of all the sororities throughout this week was a giant help in raising over $6,000 for people with disabilities,” Godwin said. “Personally, it was great to see the Greek system come together and help raise awareness for this great cause.”

To learn more about USA Greek Life’s philanthropy efforts and events, follow @USAGreekLife on Instagram and Twitter.