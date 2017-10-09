MCI hosts 8th annual Think Pink Tea

The University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Cancer Institute held their 8th annual Think Pink Tea and Fashion Show on Oct. 5 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center Grand Ballroom. Hundreds of people came out to show their support to individuals who are battling breast cancer, breast cancer survivors, the medical staff, and cancer researchers.

The Center Grand Ballroom was decorated with pink, balloons, flowers, and lighting.

“We feel like this event really showcases the joy of survivorship and really puts a spotlight on our women who are fighting or have fought breast cancer,” said Carol McPhail, assistant director of marketing and communications at MCI.

According to McPhail, with the technological advances and treatment options available today, survivors are living longer and fuller lives with a 90 percent survival rate at the five-year mark. There are more breast cancer patients than any other type of cancer patient at MCI, making them “near and dear to our hearts,” according to McPhail. Twenty of the twenty-seven fashion show models were breast cancer survivors, according to McPhail.

The American Cancer Society indicates, “At this time there are more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. This included women still being treated and those who have completed treatment.”

The special guest speaker was Dr. Elesyia Outlaw, the director of Women’s Radiotherapy and Women’s Brachytherapy programs at MCI. She gave a speech on life after cancer and what MCI offers its patients: monthly lunch and learns, an annual retreat at Camp Grace, and the Thrive Program for cancer survivors.

“This event serves as a reminder that your resilience is what keeps us going,” Outlaw said.

The show began after Outlaw’s speech, and was hosted by Carlisha Hartzog of Hartzog Consulting LLC. Each model wore an outfit sponsored by Dillard’s of The Shoppes at Bel Air, with hair done by TMAC’s Hair Studio. Make up was done by MAC Cosmetics. Each model had their own song as they walked on the stage, performed by the Jonesy Acoustic Duo.

Geri Moulton, wife of former president V. Gordon Moulton of the University of South Alabama modeled. She has been involved the entire eight years the show has taken place.

“It has been such a humbling experience to be with these women who have endured so much and they are so strong, so beautiful, and so real,” Moulton said. “This event is a lovely gift to the community and each other.”

After the fashion, attendees and survivors shared tea, hors d’oeuvres, and cake, to celebrate life and honor the fight against breast cancer. For more information on upcoming events assisting MCI and their research, visit usamci.com/events or follow them on social media.