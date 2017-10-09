Volleyball team pulls off win against Troy

Close USA defeated Troy 3-0 and remain undefeated. Shelby Guidry

Shelby Guidry USA defeated Troy 3-0 and remain undefeated.





USA women’s volleyball swept Troy 3-0 to remain unbeaten in conference play and number one in the Sun Belt Conference East.

“We had a short amount of time to prepare, but we had a game plan we worked on in practice that was successful in last night’s [Wednesday] match,” said Hendrichovsky. “There are some adjustments we are working on in practice, but I believe we have it in us.”



Team captain middle blocker Kelly Hartman’s leadership is a contributing factor to their win. Hartman came out of the matchup with 10 kills, four blocks and two aces. Middle blocker Morgan Stalcup, who had seven blocks and five kills, helped lead the club also.



“We really prepared as a team coming into the game, so that definitely helped,” Hartman said. “Troy is a very familiar opponent and one of our big rivals, so we always prepare really well when they come to play us. It really was the preparation that helped me out in that game.”



The Jags have overcome adversity by pushing through a difficult preseason schedule.



“We had a tough preseason not only match wise,” Hendrichovsky said. “We had some tournaments cancelled, we had some illnesses and our bus broke down, so we really had a lot to deal with in the preseason, as well as playing tough opponents. I think that really prepared us for the conference and we knew what is was we needed to do. It’s been a good season so far, and we are going to work on getting better every week.”



The motivation to take back-to-back wins on the road against Troy is strong, and Hendrichovsky is confident that the Jags will continue the winning streak that keeps them unbeaten and in first place in the Sun Belt Conference East.



“Each opponent in our conference has different strengths,” Hendrichovsky said. “Our team matches up with each team differently. As a team we’re trying to utilize our strengths to attack their weaknesses which I think we did last night [Wednesday]. Each team in our conference has different offenses and different defenses, but we prepared a lot in the spring for these matches. They are more understanding of how to attack those weaknesses. Playing Troy again will let us have a game plan to help us work on things we didn’t execute well the first game, but I am confident that we can come home with another win.”



“They have a pretty big arena and usually have a good crowd,” Hartman said. “But I think we are ready and are pretty locked in with our skillset, so I think we have what it takes to get the win.”



To find out more about the USA volleyball program, visit www.USAJaguars.com.