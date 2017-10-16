Anthropology conducts research

Close A USA student cleans bones for the UAE. Briana Cunningham

Briana Cunningham A USA student cleans bones for the UAE.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Dr. Lesley Gregoricka, assistant professor in the Anthropology department at the University of South Alabama, and USA students Jordan Temples and Antonia Carter are conducting research on roughly 900 skeletons from two 4,200 year old tombs located in the United Arab Emirates along with help from undergraduate student volunteers. The research is a long-term anthropological study at USA that is scheduled to take 15 years.

According to Gregoricka, the goal of their research is to learn more about the lives of the inhabitants in southeastern Arabia during the Early Bronze Age. They plan to examine changes in tomb demographics over time, mortuary practices, health and diseases, activity patterns and much more.

“Human skeletal remains have much to tell us about the behaviors of past peoples, including how they treated their dead,” Gregoricka said. “These collections are special because so few people have looked at them. This is due, in part, to the conditions of the bones. They’re fragmented. They represent hundreds of individuals being buried together over 300 years between these two tombs. We can learn a lot thanks to technological advances and a willingness to devote the time to look at these people and what their lives were like.”

Student volunteers will clean, sort and label the remains. Advanced osteology students will conduct their own research on the remains and sort the bones while identifying small fragments. Jordan Temples plans to estimate the sex of the individuals and the ratio of males to females. Antonia Carter plans to discover the temperatures this civilization burned bodies and the amount of decomposition that occurred before cremation took place.

“I know we can’t speak for these people since they’ve already passed away, but it’s interesting to discover their culture and share it with the current culture so they can know what their history is,” Temples said.

Carter and Temples will present their research at the American Association of Physical Anthropologists’ annual conference in Austin, TX in April. Dr. Gregoricka has also applied to the National Science Foundation for a Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) grant that she hopes will fund continued research on the collections for years to come. As part of this grant, undergraduate students from USA and around the United States will have the opportunity to conduct hands-on research firsthand. They will also be able to document their progress via blog posts, Twitter, Instagram and by constructing digital stories that will be posted to YouTube and Facebook.

Dr. Gregoricka hopes students at USA take advantage of the resources and opportunities within our campus community.

“There are incredible opportunities around every corner that students don’t even realize are happening in the room next to them.” Gregoricka said. “Just by speaking with their professors they may find these really incredibly research opportunities that they can do even as undergraduates. You know, I take undergraduates every year to the middle east to dig tombs. We have these opportunities everywhere.”

Student research highlights for anthropology projects can be found on their facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/usa.anthropology/). In addition, visitors of all ages are welcome to attend International Archaeology Day on Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the USA Archaeology Museum. The event will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor hands-on activities for visitors to try, including spear-throwing, making coiled clay pots, solving a forensic cold case using human skeletal remains and playing the Native American game “chunkey.”