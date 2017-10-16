Homecoming is here!

USA is scheduled to celebrate Homecoming week beginning Oct. 16.

Shelby Guidry USA is scheduled to celebrate Homecoming week beginning Oct. 16.





USA will kick-off the 2017 Homecoming festivities on Monday, Oct. 16. The theme for this year is 54 Years: Roaring Through the Decades.

“This year, we are able to celebrate the first graduating class from USA, so we wanted to find ways to be inclusive to the alumni as well as the current students,” Zorrya Kelley, SGA Homecoming co-chair, said about the meaning of this year’s theme. “The school is turning 54 years old this year and we are constantly making new traditions for current students to foster and carry on.”

The festivities begin on Monday with Junk the Jungle at 6 p.m. at the USA Traffic Circle. Following, there will be a Homecoming Bonfire and outdoor movie showing of “Wonder Woman” at 7 p.m. at the intramural fields. The SGA will provide free snacks for viewers.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, students can come to the Student Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a Homecoming Shirt Swap. Bring a shirt from another school and swap it for this year’s Homecoming shirt. At 6 p.m. the Battle of the DJ’s is scheduled to be held in the Student Center Ballroom. Watch and enjoy as five DJ’s compete for the title of “Hottest DJ in the South”. Doors open on 5:30 p.m. and admission is $5 at the door.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, #JagWEARWednesday will be accelerated with a photobooth in the Student Center Mall. Students can take pictures with SouthPaw and Miss Pawla or choose from several green screen backgrounds. At 6 p.m. the annual Homecoming celebration Fun Fest will being. This carnival-like event will include live music, food, attractions, shirts, giveaways and more.

Thursday continues the celebration with an Ice Cream Social in the Student Center Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Intramurals will host a NBA 2K18 Tournament at 4 p.m. in Student Center Room 146. Interested students should sign up in the Student Center Mall starting on Oct. 17, as there are 32 slots available. That evening the Mitchell Center will host the Homecoming Comedy Show featuring Marlon Wayans and Jay Pharaoh. Tickets are available at https://www.southalabama.edu/mitchellcenter. The time will be announced at a later date.

Students and alumni can plan for a full day on Friday, starting with the Joey Jones Luncheon, where alumni and friends can discuss the rest of the season with Coach Joey Jones. The Alumni Association is scheduled to host the Alumni Lawn Party at 5 p.m. The annual Homecoming Parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at USA Drive South and will feature floats from organizations and clubs across campus.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the parade, including the Greek life. The difference this year is that the competition was removed from the events.

“This year we decided to take away the point system because we want students to be able to focus on having fun rather than being stressed out trying to get points for their respective organization,” Kelley said. “Instead of a point competition we are only judging on the sheet signs and floats in the parade.”

Immediately after the parade, the Homecoming Pep Rally is scheduled to take place at the Mitchell Center. At 7 p.m. that night, the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs is hosting the Homecoming Step Show, a step competition between the NPHC Chapters. Advance tickets for students and faculty are $12 and are available at ticketing.axs.com/PickASection.aspx?t=B2D58BC58D51271187DAB99&og=-1.

Homecoming week will wrap up on Saturday Oct. 21 with the football game against Louisiana-Monroe. Jaguar Prowl, the rally for the players’ arrival, will begin 2 hours and 20 minutes before kick-off. The game will begin at 4 p.m.

“This year, SGA wants students to have fun at Homecoming,” Kelley said. “We are hoping to have a good turnout to every event, because we have planned everything for the students here at South. After Homecoming, we are also wanting feedback from students so we know what we can add and improve for next year.”

For a full schedule and links to tickets, visit the Homecoming page at southalabama.edu/athletics/homecoming/.