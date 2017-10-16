Trick-or-Tke philanthropy event





Filed under Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Tau Kappa Epsilon held their annual Trick-or-Tke on Saturday, October 14.The philanthropy event took place at Stonebrook Drive in the Lexington Subdivision.

Trick-or-Tke is an event hosted for the children of Goodwill Easterseals that allows them to go trick-or-treating in a safe, supervised environment.

Goodwill Easterseals helps care and provide for children who are underprivileged or disabled.

Trick-or-Tke is held during the afternoon to provide an opportunity for children who are unable to participate in traditional night-time trick-or-treating to enjoy Halloween.

The children arrive in costume with a big bag for collecting candy, and check in at the starting house. Then each child is assigned to a group led by a TKE brother. Parents are welcome to stay but are allowed to leave and return when the event is over.

“The brothers think it is important that all children are able to experience this fun time in the holidays during their childhood,” TKE brother Austin Broussard said. “The brothers and the kids alike really enjoy the experience.”

“The kids love it! We have become pretty close to some of the kids because of their consistent attendance over the years.” TKE president Kevin Hartley said.

Hartley believes that this interaction between the brothers and the kids provides an opportunity for growth and social development for everyone involved.

“The kids love to dress up in costumes and get a sugar rush from all the candy!” Hartley said.

These types of childhood experiences are what Hartley, and the rest of the brothers in TKE, hope all children experience.

After an afternoon of Trick-or-Treating, the brothers and the children share a meal of chicken fingers and soda.

If you would like to donate to Goodwill Easterseals you can direct message USA_tke on Instagram for more information.