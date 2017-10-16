AKA spreads breast cancer awareness

Close There was a variety of booths at AKA’s Breast Cancer Carnival such as a face painting booth. Photo courtesy of USA chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

There was a variety of booths at AKA’s Breast Cancer Carnival such as a face painting booth. Photo courtesy of USA chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Breast Cancer Carnival raised $900 for South Alabama Mitchell Cancer Institute.

This year’s event, held in the Student Center, drew 200 participants and all proceeds were donated to the University of South Alabama Mitchell Cancer Institute to fund breast cancer research.

Last year, the carnival raised $750 to benefit breast cancer research. AKA had many members in attendance and is very grateful for all the donations and support shown by students who attended. “We (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.) are so happy that there was so much campus support, and we hope that our donation will help find the cure for cancer,” Geri Langham, An AKA member, said.

The goal of Breast Cancer Carnival is to raise awareness about breast cancer and raise money through the event, food sales, donations and sponsorships from local businesses.

At the carnival, events included a pink pumpkin toss, lucky duckies, corn hole, and many others.

There was also a photo booth, face painting and tattoo zone, a raffle, carnival food, ta-ta sentiment clothesline, and an appearance by Princess Tiana. Many food items and raffle tickets were sold. Food offerings included hot dogs, miniature smoothies, sandwiches, cotton candy, doughnuts, baked goods from Pollman’s bake shop, pink lemonade, and CJ’s ice cream truck showed up and surprised the guests.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., founded in 1908 at Howard University, was created as a vision for African American women to commitment of servant-leadership. As one of the National Pan-Hellenic Council sororities on campus, they are dedicated to educational enrichment, health promotion, family strengthening, environmental ownership and global impact.