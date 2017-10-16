Greek Relations Director plans to promote Greek interaction





SGA Greek Relations Director Amaris Samuel has some exciting new plans for this upcoming year to help promote interaction within the Greek community and on campus.

The job of the Greek Relations Director is to communicate the needs and activities of Greek organizations with the student government. She hopes that while serving as Greek Relations Director she can to make Non-Panhellenic sororities and fraternities more visible on campus.

She also hopes to achieve more integration between Panhellenic/IFC and NPHC sororities and fraternities on campus Samuel also she wants to plan a Greek retreat at some point in the future.

She hopes that these events will provide a relaxed social setting for the different organizations to get to know each others members and discuss their similarities and differences.

“I know not everyone is going to be able to come, but if a majority can come and learn some things about each other I think that would be a big help and a step in the right direction,” Samuel said.

Samuel also has plans for a Greek community service event next semester. She hopes this community service event will provide a way for every Greek organization on campus to work together toward a common community service goal. Samuel said that not only will this be good for the betterment of the community but it will help promote a positive image of Greeks on campus and make Greeks seem more approachable to non-Greek students.

“I think there’s a disconnect between [Greeks] and the students as well,” Samuel said. She acknowledged the stereotypical view that some students have of Greeks. Samuel said she hopes that during her time as Greek Relations Director, she is able to showcase the huge role community service plays in Greek life to show a different side to Greeks life.

During her time in office, Samuel hopes to help mend these divides between Greeks and help the campus to achieve a more united front for the betterment and perpetuation of USA’s values and goals. Samuel said that the most valuable thing she gained from going Greek is her increased confidence and motivation.

Being an Alpha Kappa Alpha gave her opportunities for leadership. Her sorority sisters encouraged her to maintain her grades and pursue her goals. Samuel knows that her goals are very long-term. She hopes to get the ball rolling and to make a positive impact that will continue to develop even after she leaves USA.