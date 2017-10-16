Quest-Con set to come to Mobile

Quest-con employees are gearing up for a weekend of cosplay, tournaments and stars on Oct. 20-22.

Quest-con employees are gearing up for a weekend of cosplay, tournaments and stars on Oct. 20-22.





Filed under Life

The first annual Quest-Con is scheduled to come to the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center on Oct. 20-22, 2017. Quest-Con is an expansive gaming and cosplay convention spanning over five blocks during their three-day run.

“The idea for Quest-Con came about after a few of us attended a well known semi-local con,” Quest-Con Director Chad Leitenberger said. “All of us had bought 3 Day passes, only to discover that we could literally do everything that was offered in about half a day. So on the way home, we broke it down and came to the realization that attendees should expect more from a con.”

Some events during the weekend include the Wrecking Yard, Kids’ Con, the “Hall of Justice” at the History Museum of Mobile, a Pokémon Trading Card Game tournament hosted by Gamers N’ Geeks and a special event going on at Mardi Gras Park Saturday afternoon/evening.

“The Wrecking Yard is truly unique to Quest-Con attraction,” Leitenberger said. “This free-to-the-public event will be very reminiscent of Mad Max style Barter Town, complete with apocalyptic vehicles and wastelanders.”

They also will have several special guests ranging from cosplayers to voice actors and writers. Some of the guests include Erica Luttrell, “Steven Universe” Sapphire’s voice actor, “The Walking Dead” actor Jason Douglas and New York Times bestselling horror and science fiction author Dan Wells.

“Quest-Con is about the experience, with the guests being part of that experience,” Leitenberger said. “So each year you’ll see us go for quality, not quantity.”

Con-goers can attend panels, enjoy the various activities and purchase photoshoots with their favorite guests. Tickets can be purchased at register.growtix.com/e/quest_con.

“Take your time, and take in as much as you can,” Leitenberger said. “Don’t try to do everything in one or two days. You will miss a lot doing that. Research it beforehand.”

Right now, there are no student discounts, though the staff looks forward to working with local colleges in the future.

“In the meantime, a great way to get a semi-free con experience is to volunteer,” Leitenberger said. “A convention the size of Quest-Con Requires a lot of manpower. By putting in twelve hours of just four days, you get to attend the rest of the con for free.”

Volunteers can sign up at register.growtix.com/volunteers/apply_step_1/quest_con

More information about Quest-Con including schedules, locations and activities can be found by going to quest-con.com or by going to their Facebook @QuestConvention.