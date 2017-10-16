Dear Debbie: How can I continue to eat healthily while living in a dorm?





Filed under Opinion

Dear Debbie: How can I continue to eat healthily while living in a dorm? My mom always made my food while I was in high school and I am concerned that eating fast food and Ramen Noodles all the time is unhealthy for me. What should I do?” – Health Conscious

Dear Health Conscious: Moving out of your parents’ house and into a dorm is a drastic change.

You gain many freedoms that you never had before, but with these freedoms come increased responsibility. You have to be able to hold yourself accountable for the choices you make without your parents’ direct guidance.

Though it may be hard at first, if you can find ways to eat well and stay active it will be very beneficial for you in the long run.

Do your best to eat breakfast every morning. This will help you have energy for class and hold off the need to binge on food as soon as you get the chance. Warm up oatmeal or grab a granola bar to make quick meals filled with carbs that you can use for energy during the day. When it comes time for lunch, South Alabama’s cafeteria has a wonderful salad bar.

Unfortunately, it is ignored by many students. Most college freshmen do not know how to prepare a salad in an appealing way, so they don’t get full use of the salad bar. Making a salad may seem simple, but if it’s not something you typically eat it can be difficult to know which items go best together.

Look up different salad recipes online. An important part of staying healthy is being active.

If you don’t have the time or energy to visit the Rec center, try walking to class.

Though eating well is important, remember not to be too hard on yourself. Just do your best to take care of your body. Remember to always eat a breakfast that is high in carbs to help keep your energy up throughout the day. Look online to find healthy recipes that work with you and can be made with the resources that are available to you.