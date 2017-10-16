Top 5 Tips for reading faster and comprehending more

Opinion

Reading is an important aspect of your college career because it helps you understand messages, locate significant details, and evaluate concepts, just to name a few.

However, when you’re taking a full load of courses or are enrolled in multiple upper-level courses, it can sometimes seem impossible to stay on top of your reading assignments. Even when you do complete all of your reading, you may feel like you did not understand all that you read.

Below, you will find several tips that will help you conquer these problems and get ahead in your courses.

1. Quickly look over the reading material, or skim, in order to get the general idea of the contents before reading the passage, and skim again after you read. If you are reading a book, first skim the table of contents, preface, first paragraph, and/or conclusion. Read the “Chapter Review” (if there is one) before and after you have completed the chapter. Closely review the headings and subheadings, as well as the key terms and words in bold font.

2. Read actively, not passively. In other words, read to understand. Do not be obsessed with memorization. Are the author’s arguments valid? How does the material correspond to previous readings and/or class lectures? What are the major concepts?

3. Read with a pencil. Take notes as you read, recording when you move on to a new page in the book. Most chapters follow an outline format. The chapter will usually be divided into sections with titles and subsections with titles, making it easy to take these notes.

4. Examine the visual aids. Although a textbook is not as easy to read as a novel, the author is still crafting a narrative. Pictures, graphs, time lines, charts, tables, and boxes, along with their headings or captions, are important visuals that should be carefully read because they add to the narrative. In the end, you will have a comprehensive understanding if you pay attention to every part of that narrative.

5. Establish a reading schedule. Break up the assignment into manageable segments. You should allow enough time to comprehend each section. For example, if given one week to read forty pages, break that down into four ten-page blocks every day over four days, or five eightpage blocks over five days, and so on.