Women’s soccer falls to Arkansas State

Close Though South stuggled against Arkansas State, they bounced back against Coastal Carolina. Muqit Asif Khan

Muqit Asif Khan Though South stuggled against Arkansas State, they bounced back against Coastal Carolina.





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The USA soccer team fell for the first time in conference play at home Friday night, as an early second half score by Arkansas State gave the Red Wolves the 1-0 win on South Alabama’s home field, the Cage. The loss stopped their eight game win streak.

“I didn’t count one shot they had as threatening,” head coach Richard Moodie said about the loss. “We had a blunder, one of the worst moments in the game. You’ve got a center back holding off a center forward, and a goalkeeper coming and everyone’s unsure. It shouldn’t look like that at this level.”

In the matchup, the Jags held a 16-5 advantage in shots before the half. They only put five of those on net and were unable to get the ball to the Red Wolves’ goalkeeper. The Jags outshot Arkansas State 33-9 in the game, and in total held a 13-5 advantage in shots on goal. USA had two opportunities in the 69th minute, but Arkansas held them back on defense. Arkansas’ goalkeeper hit out USA midfielder Chelsea Followwell’s shot and Arkansas State saved defense player Hannah Godfrey’s shot on goal. USA goalkeeper Justice Stanford had four stops.

“There were moments we were shooting when we could have drove,” Moodie said. “There were two or three times when we got our wingers on the ball and had good runs, taking their center backs into the channel and the field opened up. Instead of driving through the middle and getting in the box finish, we were shooting from 25 yards with acres of field in front of us.”

Moodie remained optimistic that the Jags would be better prepared for Sunday’s game, and knows that this loss can’t weigh them down.

“It was not the result we wanted but it wasn’t a bad performance,” Moodie said. “We chipped away at it, but we lacked that quality in the final third. We’ve got to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and we have to go again on Sunday.”

The Jags bounced back from Friday’s loss with a 2-1 win on the road against Coastal Carolina Sunday, Oct. 15. A goal in overtime from Danielle Henley with the assist from Followwell sealed the win for the Jags. At the 70 minute mark Henley’s assist to Rio Hardy gave USA their first goal. Stanford had two saves. Collectively USA had six shots on goal in the 100 minute game. The Jags (8-5-1) (6-1 SBC) head to Lafayette Louisiana to take on the Ragin’ Cajuns Friday at 7 p.m. To find out more about the program, visit USAJaguars.com.