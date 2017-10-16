Spotlight on Meditation and Mindfulness Club

MMC and Southfit teach meditation on campus.

Shelby Guidry MMC and Southfit teach meditation on campus.





Filed under Life, Showcase

Dr. Nena Nimit and Phiwat Klomkaew founded The Meditation and Mindfulness Club to “bring about more acts of kindness, peace and understanding into the world,” Klomkaew stated in an email.

According to Klomkaew, meditation has many health benefits, some of which include decreased blood pressure, and better attention and focus.

“The MMC has taught me to control my anxiety by focusing and believing in myself,” MMC secretary Noor Buttar stated.

Student can learn to relax, decrease stress, and become more mindful through meditation when they join the MMC, according to Klomkaew.

“The tool of mindfulness allows you to find peace and calm amidst the tornado of life,” Klomkaew stated.

Students, who are subject to multiple personal and academic stressors, can especially benefit from what the MMC has to offer, according to Klomkaew.

“The MMC has helped me improve my focus daily,” MMC historian Sydney James stated.

The MMC’s theme is “Peace in, Peace out”. They believe that peace and happiness starts with oneself, and once found is transmitted easily to others, according to Klomkaew.

“I have become a spokesperson for the club, conquering my fear of public speaking and discovering my hidden leadership and social ability,” Klomkaew stated.

The MMC plans to continue hosting lectures, events, and fundraisers at USA in the future and hopes to bring the art of meditation to local schools and organizations, according to Klomkaew.

The MMC partners with several organizations within the community to provide services to students on campus. These services include providing food, yoga instructors, and meditation instruction, according to Klomkaew.

“It is because of the kindness of these organizations and individuals in the community that MMC is able to make a difference on campus,” Klomkaew stated in an email.

The MMC’s primary partner is the Meditation Center of Alabama, located in Mobile, according to Klomkaew.

The MCA flies in experienced instructors from all over the world, such as Thailand, Britain and California to lecture on meditation and mindfulness.

Members of the MMC routinely volunteer at MCA by working their retreats and fundraisers, according to Klomkaew.

Lar Nimit, owner of Bangkok Thai Cuisine, provides free meals to all of the MMC’s events and Southfit provides yoga instructors for all of MMC’s flash mobs, according to Klomkaew.

“Without our partners our club would not have such a diversity of events,” Klomkaew stated.

The MMC regularly hosts events such as flash meditation mobs and lectures. Information about upcoming events is released online in the USA daily digest.

Students interested in joining the MMC can show up to their weekly meetings held every Tuesday from 5 to 6pm in the Student Center Room 205.