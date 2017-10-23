USA beats ULM

USA finished Homecoming week with a victory against opponent ULM.

Briana Cunningham USA finished Homecoming week with a victory against opponent ULM.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Dallas Davis completed 22 of 30 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns as he lead the Jags past the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks to a 33-23 victory, giving the Jags back to back wins for the first time this season.

The Jags’ offense came out hot on the opening drive producing two huge plays on their opening drive; a 33-yard dash by senior running back Xavier Johnson down to the ULM 36-yard line, and quarterback Dallas Davis tossing a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tra Minter.

The Warhawks’ opening drive went 61-yards, only to stall on the Jags’ 1-yard line when the Jags’ senior safety Jeremy Reaves scooped up a fumble by ULM and ran it back 92 yards to the Warhawk 4-yard line. Xavier Johnson scored his fifth touchdown of the season when he went in from 4-yards out for his only score of the night.

ULM quickly found their bearings putting together a five play 67-yard drive, making it a 14-7 game. The Jags then struggled through the second quarter with ULM outscoring them 14-10 and quarterback Dallas Davis throwing an interception. The Jags went into the locker room at halftime with a four point lead in a close game after a dominating start.

ULM started the second half much like they hand ended the first putting together a nine play 54-yard drive ending with a 32-yard field goal by ULM kicker Craig Ford. The Jags then responded by scoring the only touchdown of the second half when Dallas Davis threw his third and final touchdown pass of the night a 20-yard pass to Maaseiah Francis.

The Jags’ defense dug in stopping a long ULM drive with a fourth down stop on the Jags’ nine yard line. The next two drives were a battle of the kickers, with ULM kicker Craig Ford bouncing a 24-yard attempt off the left upright and Jags kicker Gavin Patterson splitting the uprights with a 32-yard field goal with 7:50 to go in the game.

Jeremy Reaves ended the final Warhawk drive with a diving interception on the USA 33-yard line. The Jag Offense then took to the field for their final drive running the clock down with a nine play 49-yard line that ate up the final six minutes on the clock. Sealing the Jags third win of the season, and giving them revenge for last years overtime loss to the Warhawks.

The Jags advanced to (3-4) on the season and (2-1) in conference play, moving them from sixth to fifth place in the SunBelt. The Jags aim to continue their season by traveling to Turner Field in Atlanta Georgia to take on George Southern.

The Panthers (3-3 2-1 SunBelt) are ranked fourth in the conference their only in conference loss coming to Troy on Saturday, Oct. 21. The Panthers average 399-yards and 24 points a game, and are rated by ESPN as 57.3% more likely to win.

The Jags are on the outside looking in right now, but are in position to get into bowl contention after winning two straight games they are also in position to reach .500 for the first time this season. For more information about Jaguar athletics go to USAJaguars.com