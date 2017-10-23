Quest-Con takes over convention center

Close Quest-Con spanned five blocks and attracted science fiction and horror fans. Marissa Mason Marissa Mason Quest-Con spanned five blocks and attracted science fiction and horror fans.





Filed under Life, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Science fiction and horror fans descended upon the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center on Oct. 20-22, 2017 to attend Mobile’s first ever Quest-Con. The three-day event spanned five blocks surrounding the convention center and included the Wrecking Yard, Kids’ Con, the the “Hall of Justice” at the History Museum of Mobile.

“With Quest-Con there are so many moving parts, and so many different venues,” Quest-Con Director Chad Leitenberger said. “There’s literally something for everyone at Quest-Con.”

As the Con-goers entered the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center, they were given a program book that contained a quest list inside. The quests ranged from taking pictures with cosplayers to going to the other events outside of the convention center. As attendees participated in different activities, they would be able to check off the quests.

“We wanted to make it like you’re playing a video game,” Quest Booth staff Caitlin Colton said. “It’s like you’re going on a quest in order to level up… It helps them explore. If they don’t know where to go, it might help inspire them so that they know where to go.”

When all the quests were finished, the con-goers received rewards and were entered into a drawing to receive a lifetime pass to Quest-Con.

With the extensive list of quests and activities, Quest-Con hoped to provide an experience that would fill the three-day event. The quests could also act as a sort of tour guide for new con-goers who look to get the full experience of a multi-genre convention.

“Take your time, and take in as much as you can,” Chad Leitenberger said. “Don’t try to do everything in one or two days. You will miss a lot doing that. Research it beforehand.”

One of the activities included the the USS Continuum’s set of the original Star Trek bridge. They modeled the original series’ captain’s chair, navigation console and transporter. Con-goers could take pictures on the green screen set for free, or could pay for a printed version where a USS Continuum member would photoshop them into a picture of the bridge with the original Star Trek characters.

The Wrecking Yard was set up at the Cooper Riverside Park where Quest-Con, Cedric

Whittaker of Airship Isabella and Krewe du Karnage featured a post-apocalyptic setting complete with bones, steampunk accessories and survival equipment still dusty with dirt from an excursion in the Mojave Desert. Con-goers could shop and socialize in the Wrecking Yard while admiring their dystopian surroundings.

Other activities included gaming, panels, photoshoots with special guests and a vendor’s room.

“I love meeting people,” Dr. Doug McKittrick, science fiction author, said. “Conventions are way fun. I love seeing all the talent.”

While this year’s Quest-con has come to an end, the staff is planning next year’s convention. To learn more about Quest-con, visit quest-con.com or their Facebook @QuestConvention.