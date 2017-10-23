Sex Week is coming again

Filed under Life, Showcase

Sex Week 2.0, an event focused on educating students on sexual activity, is returning to USA for the second year in a row.

Kadijah Oliver, the founder and the coordinator of USA’s Sex Week and a member of Sexual Assault and Violence Educators (SAVE), brought the event to USA last year.

Through volunteering with SAVE, Oliver found that many USA students were curious about sex and felt a sense of guilt concerning their personal desires and beliefs.

According to Oliver, Sex Week taught students how to express themselves sexually without being judged. Sex Week also educates students on sexual health, consent and boundaries.

“We are not promoting sexual activity,” Oliver stated, “but we are promoting awareness for consent and health and wellness.”

“I believe they [students] should feel comfortable talking to their partner about sexual health and wellness, consent, and what they want when that time comes into their life,” Oliver stated. “Sex is something that is not a one time thing, but a partnership.”

Understanding what constitutes safe sex, accepting other individual’s sexual orientation and knowing your own body and your partner’s body are important to a sex positive relationship, according to Oliver.

The Violence Protection Alliance stands with SAVE on educating student populations concerning sex and have helped SAVE concerning resources, information, and in other areas, according to Oliver.

One of the events scheduled is the Late Night Sex Talks 2.0: Let’s Talk About Sex Forum. The event consists of a panel of individuals such as Dr. Krista Harrell, the Title IX coordinator at USA, Oliver, and others are scheduled to answer student’s questions concerning sexual health, Title IX and other topics, according to Oliver.

GSPOT is one of Sex Week’s biggest sponsors and donates most of the prizes given away during events, according to Oliver.

Proceeds from the Sex Week fundraiser will be donated to the Rape Crisis Center of Mobile and the Lifelines Counseling Services, according to Oliver.

The events during Sex Week will have representatives from other sexual orientations, according to Oliver.

“All of our events are truly centered to reach every sexual orientation possible,” Oliver stated.

Oliver stated in an email that she hopes that Sex Week will educate students in every part of sex, to include physical, emotional and psychological aspects.

According to Oliver, Sex Week will return next fall and she hopes to partner with more organizations in the community as well as add more information concerning the history and anatomy of sex, human and sex trafficking and planned parenthood.

Students can find more information concerning Sex Week in the daily digest or by contacting Oliver at [email protected].