Homecoming: fun tradition or low-key sexist?





Filed under Opinion, Showcase

The USA Homecoming Committee announced the Homecoming Queen and court at Saturday’s Homecoming game. However, not all members of the Homecoming court were a surprise; the SGA announced Homecoming King winner Kenny Ngo at the end of the general Homecoming court election, on Sept.28. <

According to records on USA’s website and social media outlets, this large gap in the announcements of Homecoming king and queen isn’t uncommon. Homecoming Committee announces the king before the queen almost every year.

“The Homecoming king is always announced prior to game day…,” Homecoming Committee Chair Faith Kilpatrick stated. “The Homecoming queen will always have a queen role and senior maid role, similar to a First Lady in Waiting.”

Some USA students disagree with this answer, thinking the actual reason could be something much more sinister.

“I think it’s just kind of ingrained misogyny that no one questions. They should be announced at the same time,” USA freshman Brooke Tillman said.

“I can see how that would be unfair and if I were the queen it would upset me that I had to wait,” USA sophomore Kennedy Glakin said. “Why aren’t they just announced at the same time? That would make more sense and it seems a little sexist to me.”

“I don’t think it’s entirely sexist.” USA freshman Landen Sprinkle said. “But I do think it’s setup to build anticipation for the queen, because [to the university] she matters more than the king. Like how first place in a competition is always announced last.”

The announcement of this year’s Homecoming queen was much more elaborate than the king’s announcement. The Homecoming committee announced the Homecoming queen and remaining court, along with a traditional Homecoming ceremony on the football field fifty-yard line, at Saturday’s game. According to Kilpatrick, SGA simply posted the Homecoming king results on their offices’ front door and on their social media when the general election ended last month.

Origins of the tradition are still unknown.

“From my understanding, it’s just always been like that,” Kilpatrick stated.

“Usually the king is already known before the game,” SGA Chief Justice Taylor Davis stated. “To add theatrical suspense the queen is announced last at the Homecoming game. I do not know of any origins surrounding that at USA.”

The Homecoming king was unavailable for comment on the matter.

This tradition raises the same issues as the “ladies first” rule. It brings up the question on whether or not old-age traditions and practices like this should be offensive or not.

Is this tradition sexist? Should the king’s announcement be as elaborate as the queens? Should the Homecoming Committee announce the king and queen at the same time? Send your thoughts and opinions on the topic to [email protected]