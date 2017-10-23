Alumni dinner

Eleven of the 88 students in the first graduating class at the University of South Alabama attended the Golden Jaguar Alumni Dinner to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their graduation during homecoming week. University President Tony Waldrop and Doug Whitmore, president of the USA National Alumni Association, presented each alumnus with a Golden Jaguar medal commemorating the special event. The Southerners and USA faculty joined them in remembrance of old times.

Whitmore said that the Alumni Association has been planning this event for the past five years. In their speeches, he and President Tony Waldrop reminded the 1967 graduates of what things were like 50 years ago.

According to Whitmore and Waldrop, gas was $0.33 per gallon, tuition was $60 per semester, the school colors were black and gold, there were only two buildings on campus, there were only three of the nine colleges we have now and there were only 88 students enrolled compared to the 15,500 enrolled this fall semester.

Rick Nelson, USA’s first SGA President, said that the alumni enjoyed getting the chance to catch up with old friends and share memories of their college years. Nelson said that having a small college was extremely beneficial to him.

“I transferred from the University of Alabama not knowing what to expect. Having such a small, new school was very helpful because it meant a lot of one-on-one time from professors. I will never forget how much they cared about our success and how much they helped us.”

Nelson said that the thing he cherishes most from his time at USA is the interactions that he had with people in other organizations and the lifelong connections that he made.

“It’s amazing being able to pick up the telephone and being able to call someone for help with something when you haven’t talked to them in ten years,” Nelson said.

While each alumnus had different stories about their time at USA, all of them had one thing in common: appreciation for USA President Frederick Whiddon and all of the other faculty and staff. Many said that they would not have been able to graduate had it not been for their help and dedication to making USA what it is today.

Robert Keyser, the second SGA president, said that he can still hear President Whiddon saying “you shoot for the moon” at the 1967 graduation ceremony.

“I wasn’t anything special, but, boy, he was,” Sharon Harper Sokol, who accepted the Golden Jaguar Alumni medal on behalf of her late husband Kenneth Sokol, said about Whiddon.

While the times have certainly changed, many of USA’s original values still hold true. USA is still a relatively small campus with a small student-to-faculty ratio, it is still growing and its students still have the same Jaguar pride.

In the words of Karen Edwards, director of alumni relations, “Once a Golden Jaguar, always a Golden Jaguar.”