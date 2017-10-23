Dear Debbie: Vegetarians have feelings, too

Dear Debbie: I’m a vegetarian. I feel like that may as well be a slur in southern Alabama. I have been a vegetarian for the past 8 months and I have seen a positive change in myself physically. I have more energy, can focus more, and I have lost twenty pounds. I’m so excited about my progress I can’t help but want to share it with the people I love most. The problem is, no one seems to be interested. In fact, my friends are giving me a hard time about it. Anytime we go out to eat they always have to make a comment about how they can’t believe I don’t eat bacon or that I can only eat grass. This is not true. I have a very satisfying and well rounded diet. But when I try to share that, I am immediately shut down and teased. What can I do to get everyone to stop bothering me about my choices?

-Veggie-head

Dear Veggie-head:

Diet is a personal choice and what you eat or your friends eat is not a subject that should be dictated by anyone who is not the person eating it. I would stop bringing it up completely.

Some people have diet intolerances and other health disorders that do not allow them to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. While it is true that you have benefited greatly by becoming vegetarian, that does not mean your friend would have the same experience if they were to try it.

You mentioned that you have tried to share your passions and convictions with these friends. I know you feel the need to defend yourself and one of the greatest parts of friendship is being able to share and discuss things you care about but you should also be respectful of their feelings and gauge how responsive they are to the subject.

If they are entirely unreceptive and rude about it, it may be time to change the subject permanently. It may make them uncomfortable to think about a lifestyle that they themselves do not think they could maintain. If you keep getting the same response there is no sense in continually having the same argument.

If they bring it up, I would start by explaining your reasoning for being vegetarian to your friend in a very concise way that is free from any moral implication. Vegetarianism is something that you want to do for you and you have reaped the health benefits. I would leave it at that.

Make sure that they know that you don’t think less of them because they have not made the same life choices as you. Often times vegans and vegetarians can have a bad reputation for being condescending towards meat-eaters.

Don’t fall into this stereotype. I don’t care how passionate you are about something, people do not respond well to being told that they are wrong. It’s good that you are empowered by your choices. This is not an excuse for relentlessly trying to empower others.

Your friendships are more important than anyone’s dietary habits. If you don’t agree with that then you are not being a very good friend. By changing the subject when possible and being mindful of potential condescension you should be able to alleviate some of the diet-related pressure in your friendships.