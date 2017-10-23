10 tips for successful note-taking

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Have you ever found yourself unable to remember what your professor said in class about an important topic? Gone to study for an exam only to realize that you have no notes on several key areas that you will be tested on? If so, the following 10 tips will definitely prevent you from repeating these problems in the future.

Do not attempt to write down every single word the teacher says. Only write down the most important ideas or points.

Possible signals of important points: if the instructor repeats something, reads from their notes, acts excited by a certain detail, or directly states something is important. These are just several of the signals instructors will give.

Review the notes the same day you took them. This will allow you to expand them with additional points you were unable to write down or remember. Revise and expand your notes, which will help you remember what happened in class.

Create your own shorthand or abbreviations for common words. For instance: example = ex.; and = +; because = b/c. If you are afraid you will not remember their meaning, write them down in your notes or textbook.

If the instructor writes something on the board, write it down. Instructors often give hints about which points are important or may appear on the exam.

Review key terms and ideas from the textbook, taking detailed notes about each, especially the ones the instructor emphasizes.

Compare notes with your classmate(s), and fill in any “gaps” between them. Also, make sure the major points are correct.

Date and number your notes, so you can remember when the topics were discussed and in what order, when you are studying for exams.

Take notes in outline form. Some instructors will even give you an outline of what they plan to discuss, but some jump around in their lectures, making it difficult to outline them. If you want to develop an outline for these types of lecturers, write your notes as they are discussed in class, and rewrite them in outline form after class.