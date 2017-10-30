Paranormal investigators seek ghost

Close The Mobile Order of Paranormal Investigators brought along other ghost hunters when they searched Fort Morgan. Photo courtesy of mobileparanormal.com

Life

Do you ever get the feeling that somebody is watching you? Do you ever get the chills in a graveyard? Do you think you hear whispering in the middle of the night? If you do, then you might know a ghost. Fortunately, the Mobile Order of Paranormal Investigators is here to help.

The Mobile Order of Paranormal Investigators was founded in 2002 by Veda Cejas, in order to help people with their paranormal problems. It is non-profit, and gives practical advice to those who have having trouble with a spirit. Cejas has been interested in the paranormal since she was a child.

“I saw things, heard things. My grandmother was Creek Indian, and she believed me. It made me want to start looking for (ghosts),” Cejas said.

Cejas is a nurse full-time, and consults on the side. Her experience in medicine and science has helped her during the investigations.

“Being a nurse, I have to be objective and see what is causing the problem,” she said. “I’ll give you an example: we had a family that was living in a historical home. They kept thinking they were having visions. We later went in and investigated, and discovered through our equipment that they had a gas leak. What they were experiencing was because of the gas. We try to eliminate any sort of possibility before we look for ghosts.”

After they determine that a place, or places, is haunted, then Cejas and her team counsels whoever is affected. “We don’t do cleansings,” Cejas said. “I give them advice; they can either say a prayer of command it to leave.”

Real-life paranormal investigation is very different than its television portrayal, Cejas explained.

“That show, Ghost Adventures, we’ve been to some of those places that Jack goes to, and sat in those exact same spots he’s sat in, and nothing happens,” Cejas said. “It’s only for ratings,” she laughs.

Actual hauntings occur for a number of reasons, she explained.

“Most of the time,” Cejas said, “I would say it is someone [who is haunting the location] that is related to someone. Most of them seem to be family.”

When evaluating a home, her equipment of choice is a tape recorder.

“That’s all we really use,” Cejas said. “Sometimes we use meters to detect a change of temperature or electromagnetic field, but all we need is a tape recorder. I just have a normal conversation, about this and that, and when I listen to the tapes back, that’s when I hear their response.”

“They’re very noisy,” Cejas said. “They get all up in your business; they just want attention.” The spirits of children seem to be the most active. “They act the same as if they were alive. We went to a cemetery, and we asked, ‘Is anyone here?’ and on the recording, we heard a child’s voice saying, ‘I’m right here!’ They’re very interactive with toys, like a [living] child.

“[Adult and child ghosts] don’t know that they’re dead,” Cejas said. “They talk to you like they’re alive.”

According to Cejas, ghosts and spirits are rarely destructive, and are mainly benevolent. Most people appear to live in harmony with their dead companions.

If you would like to find out more information about Veda Cejas and her team, please go to mobileparanormal.com.