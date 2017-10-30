International House bridges cultural differences

Have you ever wished you could learn more about different countries, cultures and languages? Do you love travelling or have plans to travel out of the country in the future? What if I told you there was a way to experience different cultures and learn more about global engagement right in your own dorm room?

For the first time this semester, the University of South Alabama has transformed the Beta 1 on campus dormitory into an International House. What makes this new International House unique is that it is open to students from the U.S. as well as any of our international students.

According to Dr. Rinne, the Director of the International Studies Program, “This is a way for those who are interested in engaging with other people and cultures, whether in the US or abroad, to live near like-minded students.”

All students with an interest in learning more about other countries are invited to apply. According to Dr. Rinne, “One of our goals is to encourage domestic and international students to interact and engage with one another. The International House benefits everyone, and provides a way for students to share their culture with each other and our campus community.”

The result is something far greater than your average international house. Rebecca Culberson is an American student majoring in International Business and International Studies, and she is living at the International House this semester.

When asked if she enjoyed living there so far she replied, “Yes, I like that there are many international students around me and being able to see how they adjust to the U.S.”

This is just one example of students who are interested in global engagement and are excited to have this new opportunity to further their knowledge.

If this sounds like an opportunity you would be interested in then Dr. Rinne says, “Apply! The experience is largely what students want it to be, and what they make of it. The opportunities are there, but you have to go after them. This is a great way to make new friends, learn a little about your fellow global citizens, and enhance your college experience. Best of all, this opportunity is open to all of our undergraduate students; you don’t have to have a specific major or be in a certain class to live in the International House.”