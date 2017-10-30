The student news site of The University of South Alabama

SGA began finalizing a project that could bring more money to student orgs

Shannon Lundgren

Hannah Clayton, Reporter
October 30, 2017
SGA began finalizing a project that could bring more money to student organizations, approved the College of Education’s senate project and discussed a new government position in their Oct. 23 meeting.

SGA Treasurer Kevin Aria discussed an initiative to bring more money to organizations that win Organization of the Month at USA.

This initiative seeks to provide a monetary award of up to $500 each month to the winning organization of Organization of the Month The award is intended to be used toward an event of the winning organization’s choice. Each application and award would be submitted through Orgsync to avoid fraud.

The initiative is planned to start this coming January. Aria hopes that the amount will increase with future SGA councils. The initiative is scheduled to be be finalized in the following two weeks, according to Aria.

SGA also passed a bill which proposed water bottle fillers be installed in the Health, Kinesiology and Sport building.

College of Education Sen. Zorrya Kelley discussed the bill, citing the large number of students that utilize water bottles within the building and the deterioration of the current water fountains as reason for the project.

The project is expected to cost approximately $3,800, leaving the SGA with roughly $5,000 for other senate projects, according to Aria.

SGA is looking to fill the University-led “Chief Diversity Officer” position.  USA conducted interviews this past week and according to Heather Sprinkle, SGA advisor, there will be at least two more sets of interviews.

SGA decided against voting a resolution telling USA administration that USA students did not want SAE to return to USA. Sen. Santa Cruz, the resolution’s primary author, cited last week’s approval of the matter by the Interfraternity Council as cause for removal from the floor.

The IFC approved the return of the controversial fraternity in their last meeting.

The president of the IFC was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

The next SGA meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 30 in the Student Center Ballroom. In honor of Halloween SGA members will be in costume and will be featuring a special guest speaker.

Important dates:

  • Ticket Forgiveness Day Nov. 1
  • SOLD, Thursday, Nov. 12
