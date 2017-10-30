Planned Parenthood Generation Action has a bright idea

USA’s chapter of Planned Parenthood Generation Action plans to host a campaign launch party to increase lighting on campus in effort to prevent sexual assault and violence on Nov. 1 in the Student Center, room 212.

“At USA’s Generation Action’s first meeting of the semester, sexual assault prevention was at the forefront of the discussion,” Allie Broadway, Planned Parenthood Southeast Field Organizer, stated. “Specifically, attendees expressed concern for their safety when on campus after dark. Unlike most campuses of its size, USA does not have blue-light emergency phones installed on campus. More specifically in dimly lit areas that are frequented at night.”

According to the University’s 2016 crime statistics, available on USA’s website, there were eight cases of on-campus reported rape in that year. There was also one case of stalking, two cases of non-consensual fondling and ten cases of dating violence on campus in 2016.

“Several students have even chosen to opt out of night classes needed for their majors to avoid safety concerns, hindering their academic progress,” Broadway stated.

Generation Action is scheduled to brainstorming ideas to make the new lighting a reality at the launch party and will plan future events to raise awareness and promote safety, according to USA Generation Action Secretary DeJarra Johnson.

“I think it’s a great idea,” USA sophomore Brittney Smith said. “I think it would help with sexual assault, and also students getting hit by vehicles at night.”

“I like the idea of leaving my night classes safely,” USA junior Leslie Fruger said.

According to Broadway, USA Generation Action plans to use student surveys to identify areas of concern on campus and determine where installation of the new lights will be.

Funding for the project will come from a $5,000 dollar grant that USA Generation Action received called The Planned Parenthood Action Fund, a fund created to support a proactive sexual assault prevention campaign on campus.

Broadway provided statistical facts to highlight the importance of the project.

“At a time when an average of one in five women will be sexually assaulted during college, this seems like a small price to pay for the safety of our students,” Broadway stated. “What’s more, with the United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ recent announcement of her plans to roll back Obama-era guidance on sexual assault, it is clear that the burden of effecting policy changes related to this issue lies on our students.”

To find out more about the project, email [email protected] or attend the launch party on Nov. 1.