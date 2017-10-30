Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day Nov. 1

Parking ticket forgiveness day is a joint effort between SGA and parking services. Photo by Shannon Lundgren





Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day is scheduled to return to USA on Nov. 1, giving students the opportunity to have one parking ticket forgiven in exchange for a charitable donation to the Dumas Wesley Community Center’s transitional housing program. Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day is a collaborative effort between SGA and parking services.

Only certain tickets are eligible for forgiveness. They are out of zone parking, parking in a staff space, no permit visible and 30-minute parking violations.

Only one ticket per student is eligible for forgiveness. Students will know the status of their submission by the end of the fall semester.

To have a ticket forgiven, students must fill out a form on Google drive. Then, students must bring in two items from the list below to the SGA office on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The SGA office is in the Student Center, suite 214, directly across from the Ballroom.

Items must be newly packaged and unopened. Travel sizes will not be accepted. Only listed items will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit the DWCC’s transitional housing program.

Students may bring the following items for donation:

Paper towels

Bleach

Lysol Disinfectant Wipes

Dish detergent soap

Lysol all-purpose spray

Bandaids

Antibiotic ointment

Anti-bacterial hand soap

Baby wipes

Body wash

Laundry Detergent

New manual can openers

New large bath towels

New bed pillows

New twin size bed sheets

According to Dumas Wesley’s website, their transitional housing assistance program was opened in 1999 to address the gap in services in Mobile for families that need more time to work on long-term goals.

“The program has served over 850 individuals and 238 families from Mobile and surrounding counties,” the DWCC website stated.

Previous beneficiaries of Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day are Feeding the Gulf Coast, Mulherin Custodial Home and Penelope House, a domestic violence shelter for women and children.

To fill out the required form for Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day, visit goo.gl/forms/AKJocaXskICeGN9v1.