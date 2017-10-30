Dear Debbie: XXXtra credit

Shannon puts school first. Shannon makes good decisions. No USA professors were harmed in the making of this photo.





Dear Debbie: I’m thinking of asking my professor out. I know this may sound crazy at first, but let me explain. I’m 23, so I am a bit older than most college sophomores. I had a baby when I was 18, so I was not able to have a normal college experience. I started school for the first time in Fall of 2016, pursuing a degree in nursing. My lab has a graduate student for a teacher and I know he can not be older than 30. He’s highly intelligent, funny and interesting to listen to. I only have two months left as his student. I know I will never have him as a teacher again because this is the only class he can teach as a graduate student. I really feel like we would be very compatible. So my question is: should I go for it? I don’t want to overstep any boundaries, but I also do not want to miss out on what could be a great relationship.

-Blushing

Dear Blushing: No. You should not go for it, at least not now.

I agree that this is a different situation than what typically comes to mind when someone thinks of a student/teacher romance, but you have to put school first. You are paying thousands of dollars and dedicating your time towards gaining a degree in nursing. A could-be romance is not worth risking that.

Just imagine if you asked him out and he did not reciprocate. You still have to spend another two months as his student. You pose the potential of making him, and yourself, very uncomfortable for the remaining class time.

If you feel awkward interacting with your teacher, you will be less likely to ask questions or ask for help when you need it. If he does reciprocate your feelings, you have created a different problem.

Grading would become very awkward if you become romantically involved. If you did very bad or very good on a test it would be difficult for his personal opinion of you to not to influence his marks. Even if he was able to stay completely unbiased, your grades would be subject to heavy scrutiny if other people found out about the relationship. Other students may think that you are getting inappropriate extra credit.

Even if these speculations are inaccurate, they can still harm your reputation. Your reputation matters and it may be the difference between getting a job or not getting a job in the future. People talk, and you don’t want them talking badly about you. I just personally don’t think that it is worth the potential trouble to ask him out.

If you still feel the same after final grades are entered in December, then maybe go for it. I still wouldn’t recommend it because he is faculty and you are a student, but only you can decide if you think that’s worth it.