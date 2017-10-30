Five tips for scholarship seeking





Filed under Opinion

Between the months of September and February it’s not uncommon to see students scrambling to finish that last-minute scholarship essay, or remembering to re-accept their scholarships for the upcoming semester an hour before the deadline.

Acquiring scholarships can be difficult, time consuming and seemingly impossible, but it doesn’t take a 4.0 GPA and officer positions in several clubs to pay for tuition. As a 3.0 GPA high school student with a 25 ACT score, I attended my first year of college at the University of South Alabama completely free with the help of institutional, external and financial aids.

1) Set yourself apart

“Students are incredibly multifaceted, and there are a lot more experiences to a student outside of a GPA,” Office of Scholarship Services Manager Brooke Moore said. “If this [academics] isn’t necessarily your strongest asset then you must find other ways to market yourself. Don’t get me wrong, GPA matters but you don’t have to be a 4.0 student. We have approximately 580 scholarships in Jagspot and that’s just what’s available here at the institution…Your major, extracurricular activities, community/civic engagement, volunteer work and even your geographic location can assist you in receiving aid. A lot of program reviewers look less at GPA and more at how you’ve contributed to your program of study or how you’ve impacted the community around you.”

From personal experience, along with the characteristics Moore mentioned, financial and minority status can also help in getting scholarships. Many scholarships and Pell Grants are also exclusive to those in financial need. Other scholarships may put priority on those in financial need, or at least consider it in the screening process.

Certain scholarships are also exclusive to minorities, whether it be ethnic or even part of the LGBT community. Organizations like ScholarshipRed exclusively grant scholarships to applicants with natural red hair. If you’re a minority in any way, take mental note. The less competition you have applying for the same scholarship, the better.

Moore also suggested keeping a log of all the activities you do or have done freshman year in high school all the way until your senior year of college. This builds your resume as a student, sets you apart from others applying and reminds you of useful references whose recommendation could make all the difference.

“As a student you are your own brand.” Moore said. “Don’t sell yourself short.”

2) Prepare

Have your references and resume ready ahead of time. Give yourself time for essays.

“Always connect with your references ahead of time,” Moore said. “Many systems – JagSPOT included simply require you to enter the email address of your reference. Make sure their contact information is the same, and be sure they are willing and able to act for you in that regard. It’s best to have all of this ready before the deadline is up.”

Having a resume ready ahead of time can help you even if the scholarship does not require it. More than once I sent in a scholarship application close to deadline and wished I could tack on a few more clubs I had been involved in, or volunteer work I had completed. If the scholarship does require a resume, it’s good to have one ready and proofread instead of submitting a rushed or unedited one.

“Pay attention to the deadline dates. Students should have time to work on essays and make them perfect before having to submit them,” Scholarship Coordinator Elizabeth Bordeaux said.

“Review committees are looking at students that are already qualified when they read their essays. They’re looking for something to make that student stand out. Remember, it’s about content, not length. That’s why you want to have time to think it out before writing it. The same goes for short answer questions. These committees are looking for information about you as a person, not just what they see on a transcript.”

3) Be social

According to Moore, scholarship providers often use social media platforms to advertise their scholarships.

Instead of only googling to find scholarships you’re eligible for, you can also use hashtags on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to find scholarships. You should also use USA’s Scholarships Services Office, Jagspot and make sure you’re networking with different clubs and members of your community for scholarship and aid opportunities.

Moore suggested that students watch social media sites such as Reddit and Twitter for scholarship opportunities.

“A lot of these external scholarship agencies use social media platforms,” Moore said. “Do your own research and stay active on social media.”

4) Apply

“Academic scholarships vary by institution,” Moore said. “South is very generous at how they support their incoming students but the focus is not just on your ACT or SAT scores. They offer aid to a wide range of students. It’s a great opportunity here to have that initial admission scholarship but remember that’s not all that we offer. Once you’re here, many of our endowed scholarships are focused on major, extracurricular activities, departments and leadership engagement. My biggest tip is to apply, apply, apply.”

In my personal experience, applying for scholarships was easiest when I treated it like it was an assignment. I set aside an hour each day to search the internet for scholarships, or work on scholarship essays.

At minimum, I aimed to apply for five scholarships a week and in total I received three scholarships that covered the cost of my total tuition. I would not have received these scholarships had I not spent hours on the internet searching for them.

A similar personal system could ensure you stay applying for scholarships, and don’t let deadlines pass you by. A lot of students also choose not to apply for Government Financial Aid (fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA ) because they don’t believe they will be eligible. Remember that if you get a single dollar from filling out and submitting your FAFSA, that’s a dollar less that you’ll be in debt.

5) Don’t give up

“A lot of scholarships go unawarded, because not enough eligible people apply,” Moore said.

Both Moore and Bordeaux recommended that students not give up on the application process, despite how many applications they’ve submitted.

“Our office is always here to help and every student has the potential to earn scholarships or aid,” Moore said. “They just have to get their materials together and go after them. Don’t get discouraged, there are new scholarships every year and every student at South should be applying every year for scholarships.” Bordeaux said.

Remember, one scholarship application could make the difference between a full ride and a 10,000-dollar student loan. I applied to USA with the expectation that I would be in debt for a few years, and I wasn’t going to let that happen.

By applying for federal aid, external and institutional scholarships, I was able to get over $14,000 in aid for one year at USA. Students should log onto JagSpot for more information on available institutional scholarships, and for more tips on how to obtain scholarships.

Questions about obtaining scholarships can be answered by calling The Office of Scholarship Services at (251) 461-1958 or emailing [email protected] for more information.