Inside Athletics: Yu Fujioka

Close Fujioka started her first year as a Jaguar this fall. Photo courtesy of USAJaguars. Fujioka started her first year as a Jaguar this fall. Photo courtesy of USAJaguars.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

USA freshman Japanese tennis player Yu Fujioka brought her talents from the other side of the world to make her mark as Jaguar. The business major and Funabashi Japan native visited the USA campus and instantly knew this is where she wanted to play.

“I made a trip here and was very excited about this place because in America, women’s tennis is ranked very high,” Fujioka said. “I really liked the culture here and how nice everyone here is. Also it’s really cold in Japan; I much prefer the warmer weather you have here.”

Fujioka also sees playing here as a way to improve her tennis game and all around athleticism.

“I get to use nice facilities such as the gyms and courts,” Fujioka said. “I have good coaches and good teammates who have helped me get better with playing. Playing here has really been a great experience because I feel I am learning more and becoming a better athlete every day I am out there.”

The stat sheet is evidence of Fujioka’s success in her first year on the courts as a Jaguar. Fujioka ended the fall season with a 5-2 singles record.

“I was really happy when I won all those matches,” Fujioka said. “I really love playing tennis and being able to win and do well in it makes more exciting to play. I like playing doubles more than singles because you get to play and have fun with a teammate; when you win they also win.”

Fujioka’s older sister was her inspiration when it came to wanting to play tennis.

“My sister is six years older than me and she is also a professional player in Japan. She taught me a lot when I was younger,” Fujioka said. “She travels all over the world when she plays, and she plays high ranking women from a lot of different countries. We would play a lot together back home; she was a really good coach. I like watching her play and just by watching her I am able to learn a lot.”

As the season comes to a close, Fujioka is pleased with how she and her teammates have played, and she is looking forward to the final two tournaments of the season.

“I like how my first year playing here went,” Fujioka said. “I feel that being able to win all those matches was a good way to start. I am excited about the rest of the season because I think I can do well in those matches too.”

To find out more about Fujioka and the women’s tennis team, visit USAJaguars.com.