Jags join Aubreigh’s Army

On Nov. 4, the USA home football game against Louisiana-Lafayette will be in honor of Aubreigh Nichols and Aubreigh’s Army, according to Travis Toth, senior associate athletic director/external affairs.

Aubreigh is a local 10-year-old girl fighting Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive and hard to treat brain tumor. Her friends, family and community have united to raise money for her treatments and to spread DIPG awareness.

In support of Aubreigh, the USA football team stepped forward to contribute to the cause. The game on Nov. 4 will honor Aubreigh and the team, coaches and cheerleaders plan to wear her bracelets. JagNationTV plans to highlight Aubreigh in their video promo of the game.

“Members of our athletic staff had ties to the family and the Semmes community and were already making arrangements to support Aubreigh through events and purchasing bracelets so when we were contacted we were prepared to become more involved,” Toth said.

According to Toth, the athletic department makes great efforts to support community causes, the most recent being the Homecoming game dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

“South Alabama Athletics guiding principles include graduation, citizenship and championship,” Toth said. “So we take citizenship very seriously. Our student-athletes are required to perform community service hours but more importantly, have embraced our community and desire to become great ambassadors for our university, city and region. Our student-athletes seek enrichment opportunities and want to improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

The department’s participation in these efforts brings a lot of media attention to the athletes, however Toth stated that these efforts are made because of the interest of the department and students.

“We typically don’t have to encourage our staff or football student-athletes to get involved in supporting our community because they usually approach us as administrators about their involvement on their own,” Toth said. “As young leaders, they recognize the impact they can have on our community especially when they can serve local families and children. A good example is when our student-athletes have the opportunity to visit children at USA Children’s and Women’s each year and how they themselves are impacted personally, and realize they can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Toth expressed his hopes of making a positive impact for Aubreigh’s Army through the department’s efforts and compassion.

“My hope is that we can rally around Aubreigh’s fight by providing a little joy for her and her family through our USA community and our genuine care and participation,” Toth said. “We also hope and pray that our coverage through JagNationTV and social media will capture the essence of this terrible disease and bring awareness to how people can get involved and help in so many ways.”

To keep up with the coverage on Aubreigh’s Army, follow JagNationTV on social media or visit http://usajaguars.com/watch/?Archive=1628&type=Archive. To follow Aubreigh’s journey follow Aubreigh’s Army on Facebook. There is also an opportunity to donate via her YouCaring page at https://www.youcaring.com/aubreighnicholas-948986.