USA football falls to Louisiana Lafayette

Sports

The Jags dropped 3-6 in the season as they fell to the University of Louisiana Lafayette (ULL) Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Junior quarterback Dallas Davis started the game for the Jags going 1/6 for only seven yards after four drives. Cole Garvin took over with 10:34 to go in the second quarter in an attempt to put life in the sputtering offense. Garvin then put together a performance marred by two late-game interceptions in ULL territory.

The game began with the Jags and ULL exchanging punts as the defenses traded early stops. ULL kicker Stevie Artigue hit a 37-yard field goal beginning an uninterrupted 19 point streak for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring passing and rushing touchdowns capping off long drives against a strained Jaguar defense

Garvin found a breath of life for the Jags late in the second quarter completing four consecutive passes for 33 yards. Later in the drive running back Tra Minter broke for his second longest run of the game so far with an eight yard break to the ULL 12-yard line. Garvin put up the Jags’ first touchdown of the game when he hit junior wide receiver Malik Stanley for a 12-yard touchdown pass.



The Jags came out in the third quarter with the defense holding the Cajuns dynamic offense to only 13 yards on their first drive of the second half. A 47-yard punt then set up the Jags on their own 18-yard line when it sailed out of bounds.



Garvin came out in the Jags first drive of the second half red hot from the nearly perfect scoring drive that he finished out the half on. Garvin made his first major mistake of the night when he overthrew the intended receiver, and getting intercepted deep in ULL territory.



The Jaguar defense played as well in this second half as they had since their dominating performance against the Troy Trojans, shutting out the Ragin’ Cajuns in the second half, forcing three punts a turnover on downs and holding the Ragin’ Cajuns to only only 99 yards.



The longest play of the night came with 11:40 to go when Garvin threw a dart to Jamarius Way who then ran it down to the ULL four yard line for a 81-yard gain. A two-yard run put the Jags on the ULL two yard line ready to cut down the ULL game, and making it a single-score game. A holding penalty and the second interception of the night would put hopes of scoring to rest, and with the next Jag drive ending in a turnover on downs, the Jags seemed unfocused and incapable of finishing a drive.



Cole Garvin refused to go down without a fight putting together a last late drive with 2:26 to go in the game. Putting together a 12-play, 89-hard drive, the Jags were able to score their second and final touchdown of the night when Garvin threw an 18-yard pass to Malik Stanley, for Stanley’s third touchdown grab this season. With only 59 seconds to go, the Ragin’ Cajuns recovered the onside kick and sealed the Jags’ sixth loss of the season.



The Jags fell (3-6) on the season, (2-3) in conference play and is ranked No. 9 among the 12 teams in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Jags plan to continue their season on Saturday, Nov. 11, at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Red Wolves (5-2) are the No.1 team in the conference, and the game is a must-win for the Jags to go to a bowl game. For more information about Jaguar athletics go to USAJaguars.com.